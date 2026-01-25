“A natural partner for the latest generation of modeler-based rigs”: Blackstar unveils Artist FR series of compact but responsive FRFR speakers

NAMM 2026: British amp firm Blackstar has unveiled new Artist FR Standard and Artist FR Special cabs that aim to give amp modeler users a realistic, tube amp-like response.

The Headrush has held the FRFR speaker throne for a little while now. So, could Blackstar's one-two give it some stiff competition?

The two full-range, flat response (FRFR) cabinets are designed for neutral-sounding amplification, allowing the cab sims and impulse responses of a player’s digital rig to provide the tonal clarity, with the FRFRs adding volume and a responsivity akin to a traditional setup.

Blackstar’s mission statement here is twofold: modeler users value compact form factors, and the brand also aims to make the often unfamiliar world of FRFR speakers easy to understand and approachable, regardless of previous experience.

The dynamic duo is built on Blackstar’s history of cab building and power amp tech, and are intended to be paired with its new ID:X floor units, and other similar competing units like the Quad Cortex and Tone Master Pro.

They feature a custom-designed flat-response 1x12 speaker, built to thrive with digital tone platforms, for articulate responses. There’s also a whizzer cone that supports high frequencies, maintaining definition even when a rig throws that kitchen sink at its output channel.

Opposed to traditional cabinets, which these are essentially standing in for, there are a few onboard controls for getting things just right. There's a Volume, three-band EQ, and Presence dial on both models. The only difference between the two is what’s under the grille.

The Artist FR Standard is the more compact of the two, delivering 50 watts of power, while the Artist FR Special has greater headroom and “stage authority,” and twice the power. Weighing 10.72kg and 13.5kg and measuring 461 x 387 x 230mm and 525 x 447 x 245mm respectively, they marry the streamlined portability and pulling power of modelers.

With this being Blackstar, prices are pretty affordable. The Artist FR Standard comes in at $399, and the Artist FR Special costs $469. That means if players were to go full Blackstar, they could pair either with the more premium ID:X Floor Three (at $399 apiece) for a versatile modern rig with tube amp responsivity for comfortably under $1K.

But of course, for people already converted to the amp modeler sphere, these new FRFRs could be valid companions for existing products, helping bridge the gap between traditional and more futuristic rigs.

“With the Artist FR series, Blackstar has created FRFR cabinets that are still compact, practical, and financially realistic while still delivering the familiar feel, responsiveness, and physical reassurance guitarists expect from an amplifier,” it says.

“These new models bring professional full-range performance into formats that look, behave, and inspire like real guitar gear, making them a natural partner for the latest generation of modeler-based rigs.”

See Blackstar for more.