“Fast under the fingers and confident in any setting”: Two-Rock’s Studio Overdrive head is a small-but-mighty tube amp that promises both gain and clarity

News
By published

Kitted out with subtle but useful tone-shaping tools and enough gain to belie its smaller size, the Studio Overdrive is all about the feel it creates

Two-Rock Studio Overdrive
(Image credit: Two-Rock Amps)

NAMM 2026: California’s Two-Rock Amplifiers has the Studio Overdrive head, and it’s a compact tube amp designed to be “authoritative and dimensional” even at lower volumes.

The firm is built upon a small but skilled team of tone enthusiasts, with co-owner Eli Lester once declaring that he personally tests every one of its builds before they leave the shop.

As such, Two-Rock has established itself for its high-headroom craftsmanship, and the head version of the Studio Overdrive is the latest to pass Lester’s rigorous QC-ing. This time, though, it’s coming in hotter, with one of the firm’s most gain-heavy builds.

On the surface, the small, two-channel amp may look a little unassuming with its simple control panel – featuring independent Gain dials, a three-band EQ, Master, and Presence, and a quintet of mini switches – the magic lies underneath.

As for the aforementioned mini-switches, while they’re subtle in nature, they’re certainly handy to have. Bright gives a little more, well, brightness and twang with warmer humbucker guitars in mind. Mid and Bass do likewise, injecting just a little bit more of each without needing to push the EQ.

The Two Rock for EVERY Guitar Player! - The Two Rock Studio Overdrive - YouTube The Two Rock for EVERY Guitar Player! - The Two Rock Studio Overdrive - YouTube
Watch On

It’s designed, in part, to be an introductory amp for those yet to dive into the Two-Rock world, as a “do all” version of what the Californians offer. Figure out how its stone stack works here, it says, and you’ve got the keys to the entire Two-Rock kingdom.

Two-Rock Studio Overdrive

(Image credit: Two-Rock Amps)

“The Studio Overdrive is intentionally straightforward and highly touch-responsive, built to reward nuance and control,” says Two-Rock. “It feels fast under the fingers and confident in any setting, from controlled studio environments to the stage.”

It is available with a blue or black chassis and is priced at $3,799.

Visit Two-Rock for more.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.