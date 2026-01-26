“Fast under the fingers and confident in any setting”: Two-Rock’s Studio Overdrive head is a small-but-mighty tube amp that promises both gain and clarity

NAMM 2026: California’s Two-Rock Amplifiers has the Studio Overdrive head, and it’s a compact tube amp designed to be “authoritative and dimensional” even at lower volumes.

The firm is built upon a small but skilled team of tone enthusiasts, with co-owner Eli Lester once declaring that he personally tests every one of its builds before they leave the shop.

As such, Two-Rock has established itself for its high-headroom craftsmanship, and the head version of the Studio Overdrive is the latest to pass Lester’s rigorous QC-ing. This time, though, it’s coming in hotter, with one of the firm’s most gain-heavy builds.

On the surface, the small, two-channel amp may look a little unassuming with its simple control panel – featuring independent Gain dials, a three-band EQ, Master, and Presence, and a quintet of mini switches – the magic lies underneath.

For starters, there’s a “fast and responsive” power section featuring two 6L6 tubes and 35 watts of power. That results in a wide dynamic range, whether it's cranked up or dialed back, and also prides itself on a “firm” low end, “clear” top, and sensitive pick attack tracking.

Even when the gain is generously applied, Two-Rock champions how defined notes remain. There's a Goldilocks-like balance at play here.

As for the aforementioned mini-switches, while they’re subtle in nature, they’re certainly handy to have. Bright gives a little more, well, brightness and twang with warmer humbucker guitars in mind. Mid and Bass do likewise, injecting just a little bit more of each without needing to push the EQ.

Add in its newly designed Tone Stack Bypass EQ for an alternate voicing that tightens the response and brings the midrange forward, with a mini-switch for each channel, and you have an amp designed to make the player feel deeply connected to it.

Versatile with 4ohm, 8ohm, and 16ohm speaker outs, other key features include a tube-buffered effects loop with push-pull defeat, and a footswitchable lead channel and tone stack bypass, with a two-button footswitch complementary with the head.

The Two Rock for EVERY Guitar Player! - The Two Rock Studio Overdrive - YouTube Watch On

It’s designed, in part, to be an introductory amp for those yet to dive into the Two-Rock world, as a “do all” version of what the Californians offer. Figure out how its stone stack works here, it says, and you’ve got the keys to the entire Two-Rock kingdom.

“The Studio Overdrive is intentionally straightforward and highly touch-responsive, built to reward nuance and control,” says Two-Rock. “It feels fast under the fingers and confident in any setting, from controlled studio environments to the stage.”

It is available with a blue or black chassis and is priced at $3,799.

Visit Two-Rock for more.