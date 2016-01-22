NAMM 2016: Charvel Announces New San Dimas, So-Cal Guitars

Charvel today announces the release of its 2016 line, featuring a vast new array of San Dimas and So-Cal guitars that offer six discrete tonal variations by using the push-pull volume control in conjunction with the three-way switch.

The Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR is a slick performer with features and sound every guitarist will appreciate. Born from a love of high-speed playing and smooth style, this fun-in-the-sun guitar is packed with the classic playability and innovative design elements that have made Charvel a legendary name in high performance axes.

Features include Seymour Duncan humbucking pickups—a TB-6 Distortion bridge pickup and SH-6N Distortion neck pickup—with push/pull volume control to split the coils of the humbucking bridge pickup to add single-coil tone to a guitarist’s sonic toolbox, three-way blade switch to select between different pickup combinations (bridge only, both pickups, and neck only), two-piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods and speed neck profile, 12-16” compound radius maple fingerboard, Floyd Rose FRT-O2000 double-locking recessed tremolo and Charvel tuning machines.

Featuring a black pickguard, the So-CAL Style 1 HH FR is available in '80s-esque colors including Neon Pink, Rocket Red, Neon Yellow and Slime Green). Other classic shades include Snow White, Metallic Black and Specific Ocean.

An ideal instrument for dazzling high speed playing, the Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR offers scorching tone, astonishing style and grin-inducing playing feel and performance. Features include dual direct mount Seymour Duncan JB (bridge) and Seymour Duncan ’59 (neck) with push/pull coil split, No-Load tone control, three-way blade switch, two-piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods and speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard, Floyd Rose FRT-O1000 double- locking recessed tremolo and Charvel tuning machines.

The San Dimas Style 1 HH FR is available in the same finishes as the So-Cal, in addition to trans finishes including Black Burst, Trans Red Burst, Tobacco Burst and Purple Burst.

Combining versatile tone and eye-catching style with breakneck performance and ultra-slick playability, the tricked-out Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH HT was born to rock under the spotlights with head-banging, first-pumping Sunset Strip style. Features include direct mount Seymour Duncan humbucking pickups—a JB Bridge pickup and ’59 neck pickup—with push/pull coil split, No-Load tone control, two-piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods and speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius fingerboard in maple or rosewood, Charvel locking tuning machines and comfortable hardtail bridge.

The San Dimas hardtail guitars are available in Satin Cobalt Blue, Satin Orange Blaze, Snow White, Metallic Burst and Trans Blue Burst.

