NAMM 2016: Dean Guitars Introduces Dave Mustaine Signature VMNT USA Holy Grail

Dean Guitars has announced the new Dave Mustaine Signature USA VMNT Holy Grail.

This 24K Gold Leaf finish, atop a blood red paint job, is a first for Dean Guitars and introduces a unique design idea by Megadeth guitarist and front man Dave Mustaine.

Celebrating 33 years of Megadeth, only 33 of these one-of-a-kind, hand-laid gold-leaf guitars will be produced worldwide, making it a must-have collector's item for guitar aficionados and fans of the Mustaine series of guitars.

The Dave Mustaine USA VMNT Holy Grail is the pinnacle of the series when it comes to design. The guitar features Dave Mustaine Seymour Duncan Live Wire pickups, Tone Pros Bridge and Dave's D-shaped neck profile.

In Dave's words, "The Holy Grail design was created as the crown jewel of the Dave Mustaine Signature Series of Dean Guitars. This guitar model is based on the main guitar shape in the Mustaine Signature line, the VMNT. The vision was of this guitar being the most valuable possession, the pinnacle of Dean's top endorser, his golden guitar; and the passion, the heart and soul of the instrument—the blood and guts bursting through."

Each instrument will come with a hard shell case, certificate of authenticity, and Megadeth inspired serial number marking a specific year of Megadeth's legacy and history. Additionally, each guitar will have a special Holy Grail chalice cup, engraved to pair with this beautiful guitar.

Those attending the 2016 NAMM Show can be the first to check out the Dave Mustaine Holy Grail at the Dean Guitars NAMM booth #303B-C. To learn more about DEAN Guitars, visit deanguitars.com.

