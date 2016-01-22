NAMM 2016: Ernie Ball Music Man Introduces John Petrucci, St. Vincent and James Valentine Guitars

Ernie Ball Music Man (Booth 5440, Hall B) is debuting three new Artist Series guitars at NAMM 2016: the John Petrucci “JP16”, the Annie Clark “St. Vincent” and the James Valentine “Valentine” models.

The new guitars were designed with extensive input from the artists and manufactured to their exact specifications.

“We are honored to be working with such talented guitar players and instrument designers like John Petrucci (Dream Theater), Annie Clark (St. Vincent), and James Valentine (Maroon 5),” said Sterling Ball, CEO of Ernie Ball.

“Unlike with other signature instruments, Ernie Ball Music Man Artist Series guitars are ground-up designs created hand-in-hand with the players’ input to enable them to develop guitars that push the limits of design and performance.”

The Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci “JP16” offers an ideal combination of the best features of all John Petrucci signature instruments, one of the world’s best-selling artist signature models. The JP16 retains the styling of the current JP15 and features a basswood body with original JP6 arm scoop, black Floyd Rose Pro Series Tremolo with matching black hardware, two DiMarzio Illuminator humbucking pickups with a 20dB boost and a 25.5-inch scale, gun-oil finish, 17-inch radius roasted maple neck with ebony fingerboard, and Ernie Ball’s trademarked 4-over-2 headstock and compensated nut, designed for superior tuning stability.

The Ernie Ball Music Man Annie Clark “St. Vincent” features an ergonomic body shape made from lightweight African mahogany, three DiMarzio mini-humbucking pickups and custom wired 5-way switching. Signature knobs, inlays, molded pickguard, 25.5-inch scale, gun-oil finished rosewood neck and 10-inch radius fingerboard, with Ernie Ball’s trademarked 4-over-2 headstock and compensated nut, designed for superior tuning stability as well as Ernie Ball Music Man’s exclusive super smooth modern tremolo are among the guitar’s additional features. It will be available in Black and St. Vincent Blue on March 1, 2016, for $1,899.99 SRP/MAP

The Ernie Ball Music Man James Valentine “Valentine” guitar features a slab ash body, two Ernie Ball Music Man designed pickups (1-humbucker/1-single coil) with three-way custom wired lever switch, coil tap, modern hardtail bridge with vintage bent steel saddles, 25.5-inch scale, tinted ultra-light satin polyurethane finish neck with 10-inch radius rosewood or maple fingerboard, 22 stainless steel frets, oversized 4-over-2 headstock and compensated nut, designed for superior tuning stability.

For more information, visit music-man.com.