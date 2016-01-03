NAMM 2016: ESP Guitars Adds 16 New Models to LTD 200 Series

ESP Guitars (NAMM Booth #208A/B) is introducing 16 new guitar models to its LTD “200 Series."

The “200 Series” continues its tradition of providing high value for intermediate-level players and other budget-minded musicians, making them among the best-selling guitar models for ESP dealers and international distributors.

Two new “200 Series” models have been added to the “F Series." The LTD F-200B is a baritone guitar (27” scale) with 24 frets and bolt-on construction, providing an affordable solution for thousands of metal and hard rock players who want to get into an extended range guitar.

The LTD F-200FR also features the angular curves of the F shape in a standard scale model with a Floyd Rose tremolo. Another highly- anticipated baritone guitar is the LTD Viper-200B, which features the cool double-cutaway styling of the Viper model in a 27” scale guitar that’s priced for almost any musician.

LTD’s recently-announced SN Series now has five new guitars in the affordable “200 Series," and combine traditional shapes with modern design touches and performance tools. The LTD SN-200FR Maple is available in Black Cherry Metallic Satin and Charcoal Metallic finishes, and includes Floyd Rose tremolos and ESP Designed pickups.

The same models are available with a rosewood fingerboard in the SN-200 Rosewood, which come in Metallic Silver and Black finishes. Similarly, the LTD SN-200W Maple features a Wilkinson tremolo, and comes in 3-Tone Sunburst or Snow White finishes, while the SN-200W Rosewood comes in Copper Sunburst finish. Another addition to the SN Series is the SN-200HT, a hardtail version of the guitar with string-thru-body design in Snow White finish.

The TE Series also has new choices in the 200 range. Taking the traditional body styling and adding a tougher-looking modern design with an elbow cut and angled headstock, the TE-200 Maple comes in See Thru Black Cherry or Black finishes, and provide a 24-fret, mahogany-bodied, fixed bridge solution to players who enjoy the TE vibe. The same goes for the TE-200 Rosewood, which comes in Tobacco Sunburst and Snow White finishes. Finally, the popular EC-200 model has been refreshed with a new See Thru Black Cherry Satin finish.

Details about all of the new ESP, E-II, and LTD models for 2016, including the new and updated LTD “200 Series” guitars, are available at espguitars.com.