NAMM 2016: ESP Guitars Introduces Multi-Scaled Designs, New Five- and Six-String Basses and More

ESP Guitars (NAMM Booth #208A/B) has seen its reputation as a builder of high-quality basses at all price points grow rapidly over the past few years, forming new associations with renowned players like Rocco Prestia, Bunny Brunel and many others.

At the 2016 Winter NAMM Show, ESP shows its commitment to the low frequencies with a batch of new basses.

Topping the list of the new models is the LTD B-1004SE Multi-Scale and the B-1005SE Multi-Scale, two basses that use a special fret design to optimize string tension and ergonomics.

The new Multi-Scale basses have rosewood tops, 24 extra-jumbo frets on rosewood fingerboards, and world-class components including Nordstrand Big Splits pickups, Hipshot Solo bridge, and ESP Designed 3-band active EQ. With a standard fret layout and a great looking bubinga top, the new LTD B-1004SE and B-1005SE also make use of Nordstrand pickups. Brand new to LTD are the H Series basses with the H-1004SE and H-1005SE. They are based on the coveted ESP Horizon bass, but use burled maple tops in a Honey Natural finish, along with Nordstrand Big Splits pickups.

The popular LTD B Series also grew in the value-packed “200 Series” with the B-204SM, B-205SM, and B-206SM, respective 4-, 5-, and 6-string basses that look amazing with spalted maple tops and See Thru Black Satin finishes. The Stream bass, a recent addition to the LTD series, has grown with the professional-focused Stream-1004, Stream-1005, and the affordable Stream-205. ESP’s higher-end E-II brand has also grown with the addition of the Stream-SL5, a five-string bass at 35” scale with a larger body than the previous version, and is being made in Deep Red Metallic Satin and Snow White finishes.

Another new bass series debuted at NAMM is the LTD AP-204, a modernized update of a classic shape for contemporary music styles, available in Charcoal Metallic and Burgundy Burst finishes. Finally, the RB-1004SM and RB-1005SM, two of the basses designed in conjunction with the legendary Rocco Prestia (Tower of Power), is now offered in a new See Thru Red finish.

In the LTD Signature Series, the LTD MM-4FM has been designed by Marco Mendoza (Dead Daisies). It offers an alder body, flamed maple top, a Hipshot drop tuner, and EMG-X PJ pickups. Longtime ESP player Tom Araya of Slayer has also updated his three bass models with the ESP Tom Araya FRX, the LTD TA-600 FRX, and TA-204 FRX.

More information on the entire 2016 lineup of new basses is available at espguitars.com.