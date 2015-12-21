NAMM 2016: Gibson Custom Introduces Limited Edition Alex Lifeson Double Neck Guitar

Gibson Custom has announced the release of the Alex Lifeson Double Neck guitar, a hand-crafted replica of the iconic guitarist’s 70’s Gibson Double Neck that can be heard on Rush tracks including “Xanadu” and “Vapor Trails.”

Created in close collaboration with Lifeson, the limited run of 100 EDS-1275s includes 25 that are personally signed by the iconic axeman.

After Lifeson acquired the Seventies Gibson Double Neck in 1976, it became a regular fixture on the road with him for Rush’s A Farewell to Kings tour from 1977 to 1983. The guitar has been with him ever since, making multiple appearances both on stage and in the studio. The new Gibson Custom model meticulously replicates the original, created with an in-depth digital analysis of the original neck profile and a hands on study of the guitar’s tone and wear.

The Gibson Custom Alex Lifeson Double Neck features a hand-sprayed nitrocellulose finish in Arctic White that is gently aged to mirror the original. 12-string or 6-string play can be easily accessed with a mini toggle selector and the guitar includes Custom Bucker pickups.

The intricate replication brings to live the undeniable stage presence of Lifeson’s original “two-in-one” axe.

For more information and hi-res images of the Gibson Custom Alex Lifeson Double Neck, visit gibson.com/press.