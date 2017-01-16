NAMM 2017: Breedlove Guitars Expands Pursuit Exotic Series

(Image credit: Breedlove)

Breedlove Guitars has expanded its Pursuit Exotic Series to include exquisite new tonewood offerings.

New models include Sitka Spruce/Cocobolo, Sitka Spruce/Myrtlewood and Sitka Spruce/Koa. They join existing updated Pursuit Exotic models such as Ziricote, Bubinga, Australian Blackwood, Ebony and more.

The Pursuit Exotic Series features extraordinary sounding and looking concert models at mid-range pricing; each carefully handcrafted with a different exotic tonewood. All guitars in the series feature the Breedlove Bridge Truss System to deliver warm, blossoming notes, a USB output for songwriting and mixing, and side-mounted Fishman electronics controls.

Some of the new models for 2017 include:

Pursuit Exotic Concert E Sitka Spruce – Koa

Koa is a highly figured wood found in the Hawaiian Islands. First sought for its rich contrasting grain lines, it’s an exceptional tonewood specializing in mid-range projection. The warmth of koa’s tone is matched with solid sitka spruce tops for a well-balanced instrument.

Pursuit Exotic Concert CE Sitka Spruce – Myrtlewood

Myrtlewood grows along Oregon’s Pacific Coast and is Breedlove’s most popular tonewood. It’s the ideal blend of rosewood, mahogany and maple in presenting balance across the tonal spectrum. Sonically, the Pursuit Exotic Concert Sitka – Myrtlewood is one of Breedlove’s best all-around guitars. It’s ideally matched with Sitka spruce for an alive feel and presence.

Pursuit Exotic Concert CE Sitka Spruce – Cocobolo

Cocobolo is the densest tonewood used in any Breedlove instrument. With only 12% moisture content, it sinks in water. As a member of the same family as Brazilian rosewood, cocobolo is exceptional at reflecting bass tones while still delivering a balance of mid-range and higher tones. The solid Sitka top is ideal for driving the music in harmony with the cocobolo back.

All Pursuit Exotic Concert guitars are designed, engineered and quality controlled in Bend, Oregon. Each model is fully compliant with CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered species) regulations.

The Breedlove Pursuit Exotic Series is available now starting at Sell Price $665. To learn more, visit breedloveguitars.com or visit NAMM Booth# 1701, Hall E.

