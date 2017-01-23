NAMM 2017: Oscar Schmidt Guitars Debuts Two New Models

(Image credit: Oscar Schmidt Guitars)

Oscar Schmidt Guitars announced two new models at the 2017 Winter NAMM Show. From the company:

There's the new Oscar Schmidt Flag Guitar (OG10CEFLAG), which was designed to let players express their U.S. patriotism. This concert-sized, cutaway guitar is a special-edition model that features a graphic of the U.S. flag.

The acoustic/electric Flag Guitar includes Barcus Berry 4-band EQ with a built-in tuner and black die-cast tuning machines. It carries a suggested retail price of $399.90 and is available for delivery to dealers at the end of the month.

Also available at the end of the month is the Oscar Schmidt Quarter-Sized (OGQS) steel string guitar, which is ideal for younger players who are just starting their musical journey. It features an overall length of 30 inches and body dimensions of 14”L X 10-1/2”W at lower bout X 3-3/4”D. The model’s nut width is 38 mm. It features chrome die-cast tuners and a spruce top and mahogany back and sides. The guitar has a suggested retail price of $204.90.

“The introduction of these two Oscar Schmidt models extends a tradition of fine guitar making that dates to 1871,” said Gil Soucy, president and general manager at Oscar Schmidt. “Both models feature the same commitment to craftsmanship, finish, tone and playability that have made the line a favorite of musicians everywhere for nearly 150 years."

You can see photos of both guitars below.

For more information, visit oscarschmidt.com.