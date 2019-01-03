NAMM 2019: Supro Announces New Blues King 12 Amp

NAMM 2019: Supro has debuted its new Blues King 12 combo amp.

Featuring a 6L6 tube in the power amp and a 12AX7 in the preamp, the Class A all-tube amp comes with footswitchable boost and gain modes, which utilize cascading FETs to deliver what Supro says are “face-melting levels of distortion and sustain.”

The Blues King 12 also features a three-band EQ, analogue spring reverb, a custom-made BK12 speaker plus an effects loop and line output.

The amp is available now for $900.

For more info, head on over to suprousa.com.