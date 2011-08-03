Photo Gallery: Megadeth Members Throughout the Years

Born in the wake of Dave Mustaine's dismissal from Metallica, Megadeth are arguably the most complex and integral of the big four thrash bands.

Megadeth's muscianship has been the cornerstone of the band's popularity. Though Mustaine is the only consistent member throughout the group's history, he has proven as talented at surrounding himself with extraordinary musicians as he is at playing guitar and writing instantly memorable thrash tunes.

While Megadeth's lineup seems an ever-evolving roster of metal's elite, below is a visual guide by year of the band's past and present members - and yes, Kerry King did play briefly with Megadeth during the group's embryonic stage.