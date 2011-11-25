Photo Gallery: Schecter Releases Synyster Gates Custom-S Guitar

Schecter Guitars has announced the release of the Synyster Gates Custom-S, a guitar that has been on the company's drawing board for years.

The guitar will be available in January 2012.

This new Gates guitar features all the specs used on his signature model plus something special that Gates has called his "secret weapon” -- the Sustainiac Stealth. This pickup system sits in place of the neck humbucker (See photo gallery below) and provides controlled feedback-sustain at all levels.

“It adds incredible depth and nuance to my playing as well as my approach to song orchestration,” says Gates, who provides the heavy guitar attack as a member of Avenged Sevenfold.

The guitar also includes a mahogany Avenger body with set-in 25.5-inch-scale mahogany neck, a 24-fret ebony fingerboard, a Floyd Rose 1000 locking tremolo system and a Seymour Duncan Custom Syn Invader humbucker. The Sustainiac Stealth system also functions as a single-coil pickup in the neck position and features harmonic mode and on/off mini-toggles.

The guitar is available in Gates' popular black and silver pinstripe design. The MSRP is $1,649. For more about this model, including all the specs, head to schecterguitars.com.