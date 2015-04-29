Prestige Guitars Launches Five New Models

Prestige Guitars has announced the launch of five new models, including three from the Heritage Premier Series plus the Classic P90 and the Heritage Hollow TR.

The Heritage Premier Series is the newest evolution in our Heritage Series of solid-body electric guitars. The Premier series consists of three models: the Premier Burl, the Premier Spalt and the Premier P90.

Each one features a solid, carved, Canadian maple top. Aptly named, the Premier Burl features a burl maple top; the Premier Spalt features a spalt maple top; and the Premier P90 features a “AA” or “AAA” flame maple top.

With each of these models, you get a combo of natural-finish maple top, solid mahogany body and ebony fretboard, providing all the tone and sustain you’d expect.

The Premier P90 and Burl models come loaded with a pair of Seymour Duncan P90’s, giving you every ounce of that extra growl and bite you’ve been looking for, while the Premier Spalt features a classic combo of Seymour Duncan Humbuckers (’59 in the neck and a JB in the bridge). The icing on the cake is a set of Grover 18:1 micro tuners to ensure that you stay tuned up at all times.

The Classic P90 takes our thin-line and lightest solid body electric guitar in our production line, the Classic, and reinvents it with a couple of major changes; the addition of a Trans-Black finish and a pair of Seymour Duncan P90’s. The secret of the Classic’s unique shape and feel lies in its carved mahogany body. Unlike our Heritage Series guitars, where the mahogany body supports ¾-inch carved flame maple top; the Classic supports a streamlined flame maple top on its fully contoured body. This guitar is so light and sounds so great; you’ll never want to put it down.

Finally, Prestige introduces the newest addition to our Heritage Hollow Series; the Heritage Hollow TR. To introduce an updated version of “The Hollow," Prestige decided to go with a few simple changes to this existing production model, which happens to be one of our most popular to date.

The new, Heritage Hollow TR (Trans Red), features a trans-red quilted maple top with ebony fretboard, abalone and mother of pearl block fretboard inlays, abalone body neck and headstock binding, and a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers (’59 in the neck and a JB in the bridge).

