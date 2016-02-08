Prince Guitarist Donna Grantis Demos Her PRS Private Stock Custom Guitar

Guitarist Donna Grantis–of Prince’s 3RDEYEGIRL–was at PRS Guitars in Maryland a few weeks ago to pick up her newest guitar, a PRS Private Stock custom model.

When she got it home, she went right to work making this video.

In the clip, she demos and discusses the guitar and the PRS Private Stock program. Note that things get loud around the 3:10 mark.

Below, we've also included part of a PRS Guitars "Meet the Artist" Q&A with Grantis. For the full interview, head here.

How did you start playing music/guitar? How old were you?

When I was 13, I picked up my older brother’s acoustic guitar. I learned a few chords, bought the tab for "Stairway to Heaven," and that was it–I’ve been hooked ever since! Playing acoustic was fun, but I was drawn to the sound of electric guitar, feedback, sustain and overdrive. I made a deal with my dad–if I learned a complete song perfectly on the acoustic, he would buy me an electric. A few months later with Stairway under my fingers, I was the proud owner of an electric guitar. From that moment on, I knew that when I grew up I wanted to be phenomenal electric guitarist.

Who were some of your biggest musical influences?

Prince, Jimi Hendrix, Jeff Beck, John Scofield, Jimmy Page, Slash, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Kenny Burrell and Bill Frisell to name a few!

Do you prefer the stage or the studio?

I love them both, but I’d have to pick the stage! Performing amazing music with incredible musicians is an awesome feeling and, to add to that, having a musical connection with a live audience is a truly magical experience. It’s a total rush!