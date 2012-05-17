PRS Guitars Announces “Lefty” Custom 24 Limited Edition

Earlier this week, Paul Reed Smith Guitars began taking orders for first-ever left-handed model of their flagship guitar, the Custom 24.

From PRS: "The 'Lefty' Custom 24 features a maple top (choice of flame or quilt), mahogany back, 24 fret mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard, 'old school' abalone bird inlays, PRS’s redesigned 5-way blade switch, which offers a dual humbucker option, and 59/09 treble and bass pickups with contoured bobbins (new for 2012) that arc with the strings for a more spread out, open tone. 10-top flame or quilt maple as well as gold, nickel, or hybrid hardware are also available options."

The company hasn't placed a cap on the number of the guitars that will be produced, but the order window is limited to May 15 through July 15 of this year.