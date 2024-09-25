“I would use the semi-hollow and get a lot of comments about it. And I’m like, ‘Well, you can’t buy one. It was made in Private Stock, and it’s just a one-off’”: PRS has teamed up with David Grissom for a new DGT Semi-Hollow – but it’s seriously limited

PRS Guitars has announced another signature David Grissom guitar – but this time it's a semi-hollow limited to 200 pieces worldwide. The DGT Semi-Hollow Limited Edition is the latest in the line of collaborations between founder Paul Reed Smith and the esteemed guitarist, and based on Grissom's personal instrument.

Grissom explains that the idea for this limited run came about during the pandemic, when he was doing livestreams using a custom semi-hollow guitar he had ordered.

“I would use the semi-hollow and get a lot of emails or comments about it. And I'm like, ‘Well, you can't [buy one]. It was made in Private Stock and it's just a one-off.’

“The more I used it, the more emails and comments I was getting, and Paul and Bev [Beverly Fowler, PRS' Director of Artist and Community Relations] came to me and said, ‘How would you feel about doing a limited run?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, let's do it.’”

The 22-fret, 25" scale length guitar features a semi-hollow construction with a mahogany body and maple top, which PRS says “delivers enhanced resonance and a lively tone.” Furthermore, it comes fully equipped with PRS DGT pickups for “versatile sound options,” a PRS Gen II Tremolo for stabilized tuning, and Phase III Locking Tuners.

This DGT also has two volume controls, allowing the treble and bass humbuckers to be individually adjusted for greater tone control.

Additionally, Grissom personalized his signature model with custom pickups, a unique neck shape, and a moon inlay option. It's currently offered in a McCarty Sunburst nitro finish, and is hand-signed by Paul Reed Smith on the front of the headstock and by David Grissom on the guitar’s backplate.

The model commemorates Grissom and Smith's decades of collaboration, which began nearly 40 years ago.

“I met Paul Smith in 1986, at which point I'd already bought my first PRS. We became friends,” Grissom tells PRS.

“He gave me the Goldtop that I used for many years with Joe Ely and John Mellencamp, and we started working almost immediately on designing some different pickups. That relationship grew through the evolution of the McCarty model and then into the DGT.”

Priced at $6,500, the limited-edition DGT Semi-Hollow is now available for preorder through PRS partners and distributors. For more information, visit PRS Guitars.

In other PRS news, the brand has recently released another signature David Grissom product: the DGT 15 – a tube head designed to channel the spirit of his high-end Custom 30 head.