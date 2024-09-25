“I would use the semi-hollow and get a lot of comments about it. And I’m like, ‘Well, you can’t buy one. It was made in Private Stock, and it’s just a one-off’”: PRS has teamed up with David Grissom for a new DGT Semi-Hollow – but it’s seriously limited

The DGT Semi-Hollow is limited to 200 models worldwide, and hand-signed by both PRS founder Paul Reed Smith and David Grissom

PRS Guitars has announced another signature David Grissom guitar – but this time it's a semi-hollow limited to 200 pieces worldwide. The DGT Semi-Hollow Limited Edition is the latest in the line of collaborations between founder Paul Reed Smith and the esteemed guitarist, and based on Grissom's personal instrument.

Grissom explains that the idea for this limited run came about during the pandemic, when he was doing livestreams using a custom semi-hollow guitar he had ordered.

