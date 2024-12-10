Harley Benton might just have launched its best-value acoustic yet – a solid spruce/rosewood build that starts from $318

Solid spruce tops, solid rosewood back and sides, rosewood fingerboards, Fishman electronics, mahogany flourishes... Harley Benton’s latest acoustics look to be serious players

Harley Benton CLO and CLG series acoustics
Budget gear champion Harley Benton has launched two new acoustic guitar ranges, the CLO and CLG. They both feature mahogany flourishes, either all-solid and non-solid builds... and prices range from $211-$400.

As we’ve come to expect from Thomann’s cheap gear mongers, the new instruments offer well-spec’d, no-nonsense designs. In fact, these new acoustics – especially the all-solid builds – look like they could be the brand’s best-value acoustics yet.

