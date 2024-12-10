Harley Benton might just have launched its best-value acoustic yet – a solid spruce/rosewood build that starts from $318

Budget gear champion Harley Benton has launched two new acoustic guitar ranges, the CLO and CLG. They both feature mahogany flourishes, either all-solid and non-solid builds... and prices range from $211-$400.

As we’ve come to expect from Thomann’s cheap gear mongers, the new instruments offer well-spec’d, no-nonsense designs. In fact, these new acoustics – especially the all-solid builds – look like they could be the brand’s best-value acoustics yet.

The catchily named CLO-70ASR NAT ($318) and CLO-70ASR SBK ($339) are Orchestra Model-style builds, pairing solid spruce tops with solid rosewood back and sides – a premium pairing of tonewoods for a very accessible price, to say the least.

Furthermore, they are augmented with touches of mahogany – via their armrests, rosettes, top purfling, and binding – to make them look much swisher than their humble price tag suggests.

The mahogany armrests are said to “enhance comfort for extended sessions”, while C-profile nato necks – deemed an affordable mahogany alternative – continue the spirit of that trend, and are capped with rosewood fingerboards.

“The inclusion of a traditional bone nut and saddle,” says Harley Benton, “adds to its warmth and sustain, making it a versatile choice for a variety of genres.”

The non-solid equivalents of this particular shape are the CLO-70SR NAT ($211) and CLO-70SR SBK ($233) models. They feature identical specs – save for a ply rosewood construction – and make sure to keep the all-important mahogany elements.

Like their OM-shaped stable mates, the premium editions of the new CLG series – which sport auditorium-style figures and generous cutaways – lift the same solid spruce and rosewood tonewood recipe found on the CLOs.

The CLG specs go one step further thanks to the inclusion of built-in Fishman PSY II preamp systems for amped-up action, seemingly making them ideal for busking, gigging, and studio sessions.

The CLG-70ASR CE NAT ($370) offers a natural satin finish, while the CLG-70ASR CE SBK ($393) comes in a smooth satin black. Again, these are offered in non-solid formats, with the CLG-70SR CE NAT ($265) and CLG-70SR CE SBK ($287) both offering ply rosewood back and sides.

Head to Harley Benton for more info.

The dual acoustic drop is expected to be one of Harley Benton’s last releases of a busy year.

Among its cost-conscious offerings, it’s dropped Fender-inspired bass guitars from $207, a Gibson-inspired 335-a-like, and a travel-friendly smart guitar. For Strat fanatics, it dropped a range of $200 HSS S-types in October, and it continued to make strides in the amp modeler market with its DNAfx GiT.