PRS Guitars Introduces David Grissom Signature Amplifiers and Cabinet

Developed and refined over many years, the PRS David Grissom signature amplifiers “DG Custom 30” and “DG Custom 50” and signature “DG Custom 2x12 cabinet” bring David’s discriminating tone to players looking for a highly-responsive, musical amp rig.

“I've used them on hundreds of gigs and sessions and found them to be equally well suited to both live situations and studio work. Both amps do their own thing, and are far from knockoffs of any classic designs that boutique makers often strive for. I'm excited and proud that these amps are now in production. I'm hopeful that other players will find them as inspiring and musical as I do,” said Grissom.

The PRS “DG Custom 30” features four EL84/7581 power tubes and several tone-sculpting features, including bright switch, reverb, boost/normal gain switch, presence control, and top cut control. The PRS “DG Custom 50” is a straight ahead, articulate, and organic sounding amplifier across the tonal spectrum. With four EL34 power tubes delivering 50 watts, this amplifier has a breathy, open tone.

David and Doug also worked together to design a unique “DG 2x12 cabinet,” featuring Vintage 30 speakers and a custom internal structure that gives these amps a bigger all-around tone. The back panel is dual ported, which keeps the low end and smooth high end of a closed back cabinet while allowing the amp to really fill the room.

