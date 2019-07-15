Summer NAMM 2019: PRS Introduces New Classic Series Instrument and Speaker Cables

Summer NAMM 2019: PRS has introduced a new line of Classic Series Cables. The instrument and speaker cables feature “carefully tuned capacitance, designed specifically to carry a clear, musical signal” from the guitar, according to the company.

The cables feature spiral-shielding for low handling noise, as well as ends with wrapped solder joints under the barrel for added durability.

Offerings include 6” patch, 5’ and 10’ straight instrument, 10’ angle/straight, 18’ straight, 18’ angle/straight, 25’ straight and 25’ angle/straight, beginning at $19.99.

For more information, head to PRS Accessories.