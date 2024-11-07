“It sold for $937,000 to an anonymous buyer who, we assume, doesn't play punk rock for a living”: From Joe Strummer’s Tele to Johnny Ramone's Mosrite, here are the iconic guitars behind the sound of punk – and the modern-day equivalents you can buy today

Features
By
( )
published

The filth, the fury, and '80s Fernandes Strat copies – these guitars, amps, and effects defined the sound of some of rock's greatest, and most rebellious, bands

Johnny Ramone plays a low-slung Mosrite onstage with the Ramones, a bank of Marshall amps in the background
(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Jump To:

Here we take a look at the electric guitars, amps, and effects as used by punk’s greats. Back in the '70s these players embraced a DIY ‘make do and mend’ ethic...

And there was a lot of mending to do as players such as Steve Jones, Joe Strummer, and Johnny Ramone pushed their gear to the limit. We'll also recommend some contemporary punk guitars that you can pick up and use to make some noise of your own,.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49