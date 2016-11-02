Pure Tone Technologies Releases Multi-Contact Guitar Input Jack

(Image credit: Pure Tone Technologies)

Pure Tone Technologies and AP International has announced the release of the new Pure Tone Input Jack.

Designed to address the many problems native to the standard 19th-century jack design, the Pure Tone Jack contains dual-tension grounds and dual-positive tips for optimal signal and lowest possible noise.

Greater surface area at all contact points creates a more stable connection, locking the cable securely in place and carrying more signal. As a result, high and low frequencies are greatly improved, creating a more balanced sound while eliminating frequency spikes. Most importantly, the Pure Tone Jack eliminates the infamous “crackle” noise caused by pressure grounds.

Pure Tone Technologies is the brainchild of Dave Linsk, lead guitarist of Overkill. The jack was created as a result of constant failures of the current-production jack models. Road-tested and market-ready, this jack is built to withstand the everyday abuse that causes traditional jacks to fail.

AP International, distributors of Floyd Rose, Babicz Full Contact Hardware, KTS Titanium, Haramis Musical Hardware and more, is pleased to be taking on the exclusive distribution of the product.

The Pure Tone Input Jack is available now. Find out more at puretonetechnologies.com.