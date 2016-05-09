Railhammer Launches Nuevo 90 Pickup: Classic P90 Tone with No Hum

Railhammer has launched its new Nuevo 90 pickup, which offers "classic P90 tone with no hum."

The company describes the pickup as "the classic vintage P90 tone, evolved to perfection and fitting into a standard-size humbucker box."

The pickups offer all the fat lower mids, raw attack and greasy tone you'd expect, with the tonal balanceand enhanced response of the Railhammer design. The dual-coil Humcutter design means it's hum free. It's perfect for blues, classic rock, old-school punk—or for any player looking for that vintage vibe but wants the Railhammer advantage.

And like all Railhammers, the extra clarity on the wound strings means they work great with low-tuned guitars.

The patent-pending Railhammers are designed by Joe Naylor. Thin rails under the wound strings sense a narrow section of string, producing a tight, clear tone. Large poles under the plain strings sense a wide section of string, producing a fat, thick tone. This allows players to dial in a tight clear tone on the wound strings without the plain strings sounding thin or sterile. The result is improved clarity and tonal balance across all the strings.

Touch sensitivity, sustain and harmonic content are also enhanced by the extremely efficient magnetic structure, and the elimination of any moving parts. The strong magnetic field also prevents any dead spots when bending strings (including on the round pole side).

Other features include: universal spacing, German silver cover, brass baseplate, four-conductor wiring with independent ground (allows custom wiring such as phase, series/parallel, etc.) and height tapered rails which contributes to consistent volume across all the strings. Bridge and neck versions available in chrome or black.

$99 U.S. street price.

For more information, visit railhammer.com.