Reverend Unveils New Pete Anderson Eastsider Baritone

Reverend Pete Anderson Eastsider Baritone (Image credit: Reverend)

Reverend has unveiled its new Pete Anderson Eastsider Baritone.

The guitar—which features a chambered Korina body with a 28 5/8” scale full-length baritone neck—was created when Pete Anderson approached Reverend and requested a baritone with a retro feel, a tremolo and a deep twang tone.

The Pete Anderson Eastsider Baritone features a Wilkinson WV6 SB Tremolo, a traditional style trem with stamped steel saddles and a steel block for extra twangy tone, adjustable arm tension, and modified mounting holes.

The guitar will be available in Satin Tobacco Burst or Satin Black finishes for $1,439.

For more on the guitar, head on over to reverendguitars.com.