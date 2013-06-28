Roland Introduces CUBE-GX Guitar Amplifiers

Roland has announced the all-new CUBE-GX series, which features three combo guitar amplifiers equipped with the i-CUBE LINK interface for iOS devices.

Building on the top-level COSM tone and rock-solid reliability that’s made the CUBE name famous, the CUBE-GX amps turn up the heat with even more versatile operation and built-in connectivity for Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Models in the new series include the CUBE-80GX, CUBE-40GX, and CUBE-20GX, providing size and feature options to suit the needs of players from gigging pros to bedroom jammers:

CUBE-80GX: 80 watts, 12-inch custom-designed speaker

CUBE-40GX: 40 watts, 10-inch custom-designed speaker

CUBE-20GX: 20 watts, 8-inch custom-designed speaker

Each CUBE-GX amp is equipped with three independent channels—including JC CLEAN, LEAD, and SOLO—plus three separate effects sections. JC CLEAN provides the revered tone of Roland’s legendary JC-120 amplifier, while LEAD offers multiple amp types to choose from (10 in the CUBE-80GX/-40GX; 6 in the CUBE-20GX). SOLO is fully programmable, allowing users to store their favorite amp type along with EQ and effects settings. Built-in effects include EFX (5 types), DELAY, and REVERB.

Players can select channels from the top panel or remotely with footswitches while performing. The CUBE-80GX and CUBE-40GX support the GA-FC Foot Controller (sold separately), which has six footswitches for channel selection and effects on/off, plus two jacks for volume control with expression pedals. All CUBE-GX amps also offer remote channel selection with optional BOSS FS-5U or FS-6 footswitches.

The CUBE-GX series features Roland’s innovative i-CUBE LINK interface for simple and convenient connectivity with Apple’s iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Two-way communication with iOS devices is provided via the included cable, allowing players to jam with music tracks and send studio-quality guitar tones direct to their favorite music recording apps. The versatile i-CUBE LINK jack can also be used as a simple stereo input, letting users plug in nearly any music player or audio device and play it through the amp.

Available for free from the App Store, the companion CUBE JAM app turns an iOS device into a fun command center for jamming, recording, and learning. Users can play along with commercial songs through the CUBE-GX series, and record their performance back into CUBE JAM with their favorite amp tones. The app also includes powerful tools for music practice, including independent speed and pitch adjustment of audio playback, Center Cancel, and more.

For more information, visit RolandConnect.com.