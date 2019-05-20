Shergold Guitars Unveils New Provocateur Single-Cut Electric

Provocateur SP01SD Thru-Dirty Blonde

Shergold has unveiled the new Provocateur electric guitar, designed in conjunction with British luthier Patrick James Eggle. The new model boasts a solid mahogany body, a roasted mahogany neck and a Macassan ebony fingerboard.

The guitar is available with two different pickup sets. The SP01SD features a USA-made Seymour Duncan P-90 in the neck and Pearly Gates in the bridge, and the SP02SD sports two ’59 humbuckers. Both models have coil-splits on the bridge humbuckers.

The Shergold is available in three finishes: Solid Battleship Grey, Thru-Black and Thru-Dirty Blonde.

For more information, head to Shergold Guitars.