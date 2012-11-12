Squier Introduces Stratocaster with USB and iOS Connectivity

Today Squier announced a new model, a Strat that can directly connect with — and record to — an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Windows-based computer.

The Squier by Fender Strat Guitar with USB and iOS Connectivity features an onboard mini-USB connector that allows players to interface with all the aforementioned devices, with no extra hardware needed, including GarageBand and other apps on iOS.

The guitar comes with a mini-USB-to-USB and a mini-USB to 30-pin cable. The guitar features an onboard stereo headphone jack with volume control for use in USB/iOS mode. Of course, it’s also a fully functional Strat that can be plugged into any amp.

For more information, check out the video below and head to fender.com/features/usbstrat/. You also can check out this guitar on iTunes, where Apple is selling it for just under $200.