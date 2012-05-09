Sterling by Music Man Introduces Sunburst Finish for John Petrucci Signature Model

Sterling by Music Man has introduced a new three-tone sunburst finish for its John Petrucci signature model, the JP100.

The three-tone sunburst version of the guitar, known as the JP100 3TS, features a quilt veneer maple top. Other features include a thin maple neck, 24 jumbo frets, Shield inlays, locking tuners, floating tremolo bridge, Dome knobs, three-way switch and two high-output ceramic magnet pickups.

Like the other Petrucci models, the guitar was designed by Petrucci and Music Man. Each guitar is inspected and set up in Orange, California.

The Sterling by Music Man JP100 3TS is available now. The MSRP is $955.

For more about the guitar, visit sterlingbymusicman.com.