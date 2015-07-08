Summer NAMM 2015: Epiphone Announces Tony Iommi Ltd. Ed. Signature SG — Video

Epiphone has announced the all-new Epiphone Ltd. Ed. Tony Iommi Signature SG Custom, designed by the "Godfather of Heavy Metal" himself and featuring Gibson USA Tony Iommi Signature Humbuckers, a 24-fret Ebony fingerboard and a beautiful Ebony gloss color finish.

Iommi is every guitar player's hero. He's not just the "lead guitarist" of Black Sabbath. He is Black Sabbath. Black Sabbath was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, but he's been every shredder's idol since Black Sabbath's debut in 1970.

For 45 years as the band's heart and soul and the originator of dozens of all-time classic riffs, Tony Iommi has helped to make the "SG" the iconic guitar for hard rock and heavy metal. Now, Epiphone presents a one-of-a-kind SG designed exactly to Tony Iommi's specifications.

"This guitar sounds like I want it to sound on stage," Iommi said. "I play it at home in the studio as well. It uses my signature pickups, which we worked on for quite a while over the years. It's got a great fretboard with a really nice feel. And, it's just a really classy-looking guitar."

Legendary SG Power: The original SG dates back to 1960 when it was first released as a replacement for the Les Paul Standard, which went out of production for most of the 1960s. The SG's smooth frets, lightweight body, distinctive "horns" and long scale made it a must-have for lead guitarists like Pete Townshend, Eric Clapton, and young Tony Iommi from Birmingham, England.

The Ltd. Ed. Tony Iommi Signature SG Custom: The Ltd. Ed. Tony Iommi Signature SG Custom has a classic-styled SG body made from Mahogany with a gloss Ebony color finish and a 3-layer black/white/black pickguard. The 24.75" scale Mahogany neck has white binding and our popular 1960s SlimTaper D-profile that's glued into the body with a deep-set neck joint with a smooth transition heel.

Tony also introduced another first for his all-new signature SG, an Ebony fingerboard with pearloid "Cross" inlays designed by Tony with 24 medium jumbo frets, an adjustable truss rod, and a black graphite nut. The headstock features the famous Epiphone script logo in pearloid along with a Sixties-era "pineapple" inlay. On the back of the headstock is Tony's signature reproduced in silver silkscreen as well as an Epiphone Limited Edition logo in gold. The truss rod cover is bell-shaped like all classic SGs and Les Pauls.

Gibson USA Tony Iommi Signature Humbuckers: For his new Ltd. Ed. signature Epiphone, the "Godfather of Heavy Metal" chose his own Gibson USA Tony Iommi Signature Humbuckers for both the lead and rhythm positions. The Tony Iommi Signature Humbucker was Gibson's first Signature Series pickup and features both Alnico II and Ceramic magnets with special windings for an incredible sustain and full-shred tone. Each pickup is fully wax-potted and epoxied for absolute protection against unwanted feedback. Both pickups are powered by SG-style controls with Black "Top Hat" knobs with metal inserts and an Epiphone all-metal 3-way pickup selector with a black toggle cap.

For more information about this guitar, watch the video below and visit its page on epiphone.com.