Summer NAMM 2019: Supro Unveils New Vintage-Inspired Silverwood Recreation

Summer NAMM 2019: On the heels of its Tri Tone and Ozark vintage-inspired guitars, Supro has now updated and reissued its Silverwood electric model.

The Silverwood is a recreation of the guitar referred to as “Supro’s Finest Electric” when it was first introduced in the company’s 1960 catalog.

The new version offers a choice of transparent finishes over a mahogany or ash body. There’s also a glued-in 24 3/4-inch maple neck with a black satin finish and Pau Ferro fretboard, as well as a matching headstock, body and neck binding.

Pickups are Supro Gold Foil single coils, and the single volume and tone controls utilize “Fifties-style” wiring on the volume and tone controls, making it possible to use the volume knob without sacrificing top-end sparkle.

The Silverwood is available in Daphne Blue and Ash Natural finishes for $899, and in British Racing Green and Transparent Red finishes for $849.

For more information, head to Supro USA.