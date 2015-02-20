Super-Vee Tremolo Systems Upgrades Blade Technology on BladeRunner

Super-Vee, manufacturer of tremolo bridges and accessories, announced today that the patented Blade technology found in its current line of tremolo bridges has been redesigned to improve all facets of performance.

From the company:

The original Blade, bonded between the anchor plate and bridge plate, relied on short penetration on each side. The new Blade design spans the full area of the anchor plate and bridge plate and is secured with the mounting screws and the tone block screws.

This new design creates an unobstructed voicing flow from the strings into the body of the guitar through the Blade; allowing greater tonal clarity with an optimal boost in sustain.

The new design is found in right handed, two-post and six-screw nickel BladeRunners and will migrate to other models in the near future.

For more about Super-Vee, visit super-vee.com.