Takamine Introduces Redesigned G Series Line of Acoustic Guitars

Featuring acoustic and acoustic-electric models, the new G Series is available in a wide variety of body styles that include traditional designs and Takamine-exclusive designs such as the popular NEX and FXC body styles.

The new G Series guitars are available in a variety of choice tonewood combinations that appeal to a wide range of players and for a wide range of musical styles. Most models feature select solid spruce or solid cedar tops with quartersawn “X” bracing. Back and side materials comprise fine tonewoods such as mahogany, figured maple and rosewood, with some models featuring a popular and stunning three-piece rosewood/quilt maple back.

Exclusive Takamine design elements are visible throughout the new line, with features such as pin-less and split-saddle bridges for superior intonation and convenient string changes.

Acoustic-electric models feature acclaimed Takamine electronics such as the TK-40D and TP-4TD preamp systems, which feature built-in electronic tuners and a host of tone-shaping controls that offer players convenience, versatility and exceptional amplified sound.

“Takamine G Series guitars have always represented high quality and exceptional value,” says Dave Gonzalez, Takamine product manager. “And now they’re even better, with great new looks and features at price points that are more accessible than ever before.”

Pricing for new Takamine G Series guitars ranges from $259.99 to $859.99 (MSRP). Visit Takamine.com for more information.