Taylor Announces Redesigned 700 and New 800 Deluxe Series

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

Taylor Guitars announces the redesigned 700 Series, the addition of new rosewood models to the 400 Series, as well as a new “Deluxe” class of 800 Series guitars.

The Redesigned 700 Series

Taylor’s design team has been hard at work redesigning the company’s rosewood/spruce 700 Series, one of the few remaining guitar classes in the Taylor acoustic line that hasn’t undergone a makeover in the past couple of years. The redesigned 700 Series features several tonal enhancements including Lutz spruce tops (provides a higher volume ceiling), Performance bracing and protein glue.

With the new 700 Series, players can expect all of rosewood’s musical richness, anchored by a strong fundamental focus that gives back whatever the player puts into the guitar and making these instruments great for the stage.

Aesthetically, the new 700 Series guitars are both rootsy and refined with wood-rich details and other touches that artfully showcase Taylor’s high-end craftsmanship.

The new 700’s feature:

Optional Western Sunburst Top—The new color gradient features toasted honey-brown hues to complement rosewood’s variegation and the wood binding, top trim and pickguard

Douglas Fir Herringbone Rosette—Three-ring design incorporates mirrored, bias-cut Douglas fir strips in a herringbone-style motif, integrated with maple/black trim

Koa Binding—Light, non-figured Hawaiian koa binding includes a back strip

Half-Herringbone Top Edge Trim—Bias-cut end-grain Douglas fir with maple/black accents

Green Abalone “Reflections” Fretboard Inlay—Inspired by traditional shapes that were recomposed in a fresh way. Each element is a mirrored reflection of its opposing piece, creating a progressive symmetry

Weathered Brown Pickguard—Mottled brown hues and a matte finish suggest the textured patina of worn leather

Featured 700 Series models include the 710e, 712e 12-Fret, 714ce

Rosewood Models Join the 400 Series

In response to the popularity of rosewood on other guitar models, the 400 Series will now feature rosewood editions with an “R” in the model name (i.e. 414ce-R). The new rosewood models include the same mix and appointments as ovangkol counterparts, also paired with a Sitka spruce top. One spec change for both Dreadnought models: The standard nut width is 1-11/16 inches (1-3/4 inch nut width is available as an option). Featured models include the 410e-R, 414ce-R and the 416ce-R.

800 Deluxe Series

Taylor also announced a new “Deluxe” class of 800 Series guitars that boast three additional ultra-premium features: a new radius armrest, Adirondack spruce bracing, and Gotoh chrome tuners. The maple radius armrest incorporates a beautifully contoured rosewood insert, has rosewood top edge trim, and is narrower and more rounded than the beveled armrest featured on the 900/Presentation Series. Otherwise, the 800 Deluxe models sport all of the same tone-enhancing and other aesthetic features of the standard 800 Series, which was redesigned in 2014.

Featured 800 Deluxe Series models include the 810e DLX, 812e 12-fret DLX, 814ce DLX

Special Edition Quilted Maple 214ce-QM Deluxe

Gorgeous quilted maple is the star of this new guitar. Layered-wood back/side construction features outer and inner veneers of quilted maple, a central core of poplar, and a solid Sitka spruce top. The Hard Rock maple neck adds a matching blonde color tone to the natural-finish maple/spruce body. This new edition comes as a Venetian cutaway with ES2 electronics and a Taylor hardshell case.

For additional information, visit taylorguitars.com.