Top Five Best New Fender Guitars for 2017

Our friends at Guitar Nerds have released a new video. This time they’re counting down the top five new Fender guitar for 2017 with a focus on the brand-new American Professional series.

“Designed to replace the long-standing American Standards, the new American Professional range features Strats, Teles, Jazzmasters, Jaguars and more, and brings a whole host of new features to the table,” Mark says.

“But this information is useless without a countdown, because countdowns are what we do. So without further ado, let’s dive into this top five.”

