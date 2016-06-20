Top Five Reasons to Upgrade to a MONO Vertigo Guitar Case

If you’re still using that flimsy bag you call a guitar case, here are five reasons you owe it to your instrument to upgrade to a MONO Vertigo Guitar Case.

1. The Boot

Your guitar's new sense of security starts at the butt end of the Vertigo, fittingly named "The Boot.” With an underside that resembles a hiking boot (if NASA designed hiking boots), it provides grip and acts as a waterproof barrier from slippery bar floors or a wet sidewalk. The Boot protects the bottom of your guitar from hard drops. If dropped vertically, thick internal padding and a special cutaway prevent the strap pin from getting hammered into the body of your guitar.

2. Top Loading

Enter the studio. Lay guitar case flat. Bend down. Pull back muscle. Not anymore. The Vertigo lets you pull your guitar out while the case is standing. MONO calls this "Top-Loading”—the powder-coated steel zippers run from the top, giving you the quickest access to your instrument.

3. The Headlock

There’s no greater tragedy than a guitar with a broken neck or headstock. So the most fragile part of the guitar deserves all the protection it can get. MONO's innovative solution combines outstanding support and convenience. Once you zip up, the Headlock clamps down on the neck, securing it in place. Your headstock is now suspended in the middle of the case, safe from backward drops and side impacts. Those of you who own a guitar with a tilted headstock, you know MONO’s got your back (or neck)!

4. The little things add up

MONO's attention to detail ensures that nothing gets overlooked. The riveted handle is not just comfortable, it’s virtually unbreakable. A large flush pocket with specialized compartments keeps the usual suspects (straps, cables, etc.) in the right places, and fits a 13-inch laptop, while retaining its sleek looks. Three D-rings let you attach another MONO product, ”The Tick,” to the Vertigo. The Tick gives you even more storage—it fits a small pedalboard, additional cables, mics, or a change of clothes! The shoulder pads are comfortable, and they're positioned so that the Vertigo rides low—you won't find yourself hitting low clearance doors on public transport. And did we mention its sleek design? Or just how good it looks on your back?

5. A Lifetime MONO Warranty

MONO stands behind all its products with a lifetime warranty against all manufacturing defects. So this might be the last case you’ll ever need to buy. Give your instrument the protection it deserves with the MONO Vertigo Guitar Case. It's an investment, remember?

For more on MONO products, visit the company at monocreators.com.