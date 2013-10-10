Video: Richie Kotzen Demos Roland CUBE Lite Guitar Amplifier

In this new video created and posted by Roland, Richie Kotzen (Poison, Mr. Big, the Winery Dogs) demonstrates the Roland CUBE Lite guitar amplifier. He also discusses how he uses it with the CUBE JAM app to prepare for performing live on tour.

The following info is from Roland:

Combining great COSM guitar tones, iOS interfacing, and a quality 2.1 Channel audio system, the CUBE Lite Guitar Amplifier lets you play and record at home along with your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Connect your iOS device to the i-CUBE LINK jack and launch the free CUBE JAM app, then riff along with backing tracks and record your playing to share your music and archive song ideas.

With stereo speakers and an integrated subwoofer, you’ll enjoy rich, satisfying sound reproduction for both guitar playing and casual music listening. And with an attractive look that blends with any home décor, the CUBE Lite Guitar Amplifier can occupy a permanent spot in your living space, always at the ready when you want to plug in and jam.

Compact guitar amp with a stylish look for home living spaces

JC CLEAN, CRUNCH, and EXTREME COSM tones, plus stereo chorus and reverb effects

Great-sounding 2.1 Channel audio system, with stereo speakers and integrated subwoofer

i-CUBE LINK jack provides simple audio interfacing with Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

Free CUBE JAM app for iOS plays songs and minus-one jam tracks, and lets you record the CUBE Lite’s COSM amp tones along with music playback

Includes cable for two-way communication (playback and recording) with iOS devices

Available in three colors: black, white, or red

For more information, visit roland.com/products.