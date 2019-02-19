Washburn Unveils New Nuno Bettencourt 4N Signature Guitar

Washburn has announced the 4N, an updated version of Nuno Bettencourt’s signature guitar.

The 4N features a thinner ebony fingerboard and deeper neck profile than the N4, Bettencourt's previous Washburn signature. It has a birdseye maple neck, and its body contours have been redesigned.

The guitar is made with an alder body with a Stephens Extended Cutaway, a Floyd Rose Original Tremolo with Kahler nut and Seymour Duncan ’59 and Bill Lawrence L-500 pickups, complete with a single volume control and three-way selector switch.

The Washburn Nuno Bettencourt 4N is expected to be available this spring for $2,599.

For more info, head on over to washburn.com.