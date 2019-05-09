Watch Paul Riario Demo Fender's New Mustang LT 25 Amp

Fender's Rick Heins is no stranger to Guitar World's New York City headquarters, having stopped by to give us the inside scoop on the company's Blues Jr. IV, Pro Junior IV and 64' Custom Deluxe Reverb amps just last year. Recently, Heins returned to our studio to tell us more about Fender's newest Mustang amp, the LT25.

With the help of our Tech Editor, Paul Riario, Heins gives viewers a grand tour of the LT25's many sounds and features, demonstrating them along the way.

You can check out the full demo video above.

For more on the Fender Mustang LT25, stop by fender.com.