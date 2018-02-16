Watch Paul Riario Demo Fender's New Blues Jr. IV and Pro Junior IV Hot Rod Amps

One of the more exciting announcements to come out of this year's NAMM show was Fender's unveiling of its new Hot Rod Amplifier series, featuring the Hot Rod DeVille 212 IV, Hot Rod Deluxe IV, Pro Junior IV and the Blues Junior IV amps.

Now, in this brand-new clip, you can watch GW's Tech Editor, Paul Riario, demo two of the Hot Rod amps—the Blues Jr. IV and the Pro Junior IV—with the help of Fender's Rick Heins.

You can check it out above, and be sure not to miss our review of the Fender Pro Junior IV from the March 2018 edition of Guitar World.

For more info, stop by fender.com.