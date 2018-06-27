Yamaha Debuts New A4K and AC4K Acoustic-Electric Guitars

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has debuted two new additions to its A Series line of acoustic-electric guitars: the solid-koa A4K and AC4K acoustic-electric models. The two guitars comprise the second in a series of limited-edition runs of solid-koa A Series guitars. Only 75 of each model will be made available.

The A4K dreadnought and its concert-size companion, the AC4K, both feature an all-solid koa top, back and sides. Acoustic analysis technology developed by Yamaha led to the development of these models’ new scalloped bracing pattern for the top board and shorter bracing than normal for the back board.

The SRT2 pickup system, also developed by Yamaha, was designed for versatile acoustic-electric performance. The pickup system also provides studio-grade microphone emulations culled from a select handful of vintage studio condenser and ribbon mics. The guitar’s tone can be customized by mixing piezo and mic tones to find the optimal sound for any playing style.

The system controls also include volume, treble and bass control knobs; the last doubles as an auto-feedback reduction button.

The A4K and AC4K will ship in July 2018, and will be available for an MSRP of $2,400.

For more info, head on over to usa.yamaha.com.