Guitar World: November 2011 Disc Videos

For individual download links to these videos, click here.Featured Lesson Videos• In Deep: John Petrucci

• Kenny Wayne Shepherd: "Never Lookin' Back"

• Trivium's Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu: "Inception of the End," "Built to Fall" and "Forsake Not the Dream"Columns• "Metal" Mike Chlasciak: Metal For Life

• Guthrie Govan: Professor Shred

• Misha Mansoor: The Djent Set

• Dale Turner: Hole Notes

• Keith Wyatt: Talkin' BluesGear Reviews• ESP LTD James Hetfield Snakebyte guitar

• PRS SE Series Amplifiers

• Zoom G2.1DM Dave Mustaine Signature Edition Pedal

• Hughes & Kettner Coreblade Amp

• Godin Redline Series Nemesis guitar

• Maxon SM9Pro+ Super Metal Distortion Pedal

These videos are bonus content related to the November 2011 issue of Guitar World. Check out this month's issue for full tabs, transcriptions and lessons.