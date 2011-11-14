Talkin' Blues: Matching the Solo to the Song

These videos are bonus content related to the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In those month's edition of Talkin' Blues, Musicians Institute instructor Keith Wyatt covers the ever-important art of matching the solo to the song.

Part 1

In those month's edition of Talkin' Blues, Musicians Institute instructor Keith Wyatt covers the ever-important art of matching the solo to the song.

In those month's edition of Talkin' Blues, Musicians Institute instructor Keith Wyatt covers the ever-important art of matching the solo to the song.

