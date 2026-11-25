These videos represent bonus content for the January 2027 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one where Khn de Poitrine's nose is clumsily fretting an F#m7(add11) chord on Dany Villarreal's new PRS signature model.



There's also a special, limited-edition cover starring all three Villarreal sisters from the Warning — according to legend, only 250 of these covers were made! — and (starting December 1, 2026) you can learn more about it right here.



For the tabs that go with the top four videos on this page – plus interviews from the issue (including Dany Villarreal, Gina Gleason and John Mayer) – along with gear reviews, song transcriptions and Power Tools – pick up the new issue (starting December 1, 2026) at our online shop or on newsstands.



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This month's bonus videos

It's time once again for a bucketful of bonus videos from the insanely enchanting Guitar World crew. We know you have a 10:45 a.m. meeting with former New York City mayor Philip Hone, but watching these videos is much, much, much, much, much, much, much, much more important. Trust us!

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