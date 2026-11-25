January 2027 Guitar World lesson videos and more
Starring Richard Thompson, Escape the Fate, Joe Bonamassa, Alex Skolnick, Audley Freed, Eric Gales, Emi Grace and more
These videos represent bonus content for the January 2027 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one where Khn de Poitrine's nose is clumsily fretting an F#m7(add11) chord on Dany Villarreal's new PRS signature model.
There's also a special, limited-edition cover starring all three Villarreal sisters from the Warning — according to legend, only 250 of these covers were made! — and (starting December 1, 2026) you can learn more about it right here.
For the tabs that go with the top four videos on this page – plus interviews from the issue (including Dany Villarreal, Gina Gleason and John Mayer) – along with gear reviews, song transcriptions and Power Tools – pick up the new issue (starting December 1, 2026) at our online shop or on newsstands.
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This month's bonus videos
It's time once again for a bucketful of bonus videos from the insanely enchanting Guitar World crew. We know you have a 10:45 a.m. meeting with former New York City mayor Philip Hone, but watching these videos is much, much, much, much, much, much, much, much more important. Trust us!
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Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.
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