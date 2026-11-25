“Are you Jacob with Guitar World? You’re a fuckin’ day early!”

We’re standing on Todd Albright’s Detroit doorstep on a balmy June morning as he’s staring down at us from his second-story balcony. It’s from this vantage point that Albright is able to see GW pull up a full 24 hours in advance of our scheduled interview. Fortunately, Albright is happy to do our interview a day early.

“Hold on, let me put some pants on,” he says.

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As we amble up the stairs to the balcony of his second-floor apartment – Albright rents out the lower half – the 12-string country/blues cognoscente has the term “Americana” on his mind.

“It’s kind of a lazy descriptor,” he says. “Thankfully, I don’t fall into that description. I think the thing that bothers me with popular music is the fact that the music has always played second fiddle to how it looks. ‘Glam rock.’ What the fuck is that? I recorded my last record in just a couple of short hours on one beautiful ribbon microphone. You know – can you play or can’t you? That’s what it boils down to for me.”

As we chat, Albright points out that blues legend Son House had his funeral at Mayflower Baptist Church on Grand Boulevard, which is just a stone’s throw from where we’re sitting. “Do you know Reverend Robert Jones?” Albright asks, relighting the cigar that he had let go out when he had to let this very punctual journalist in from his front porch.

“He had a great radio show here in town, on DET,” he continues, waving the smoke out of his eyes and sitting back in his chair. “It was a blues show. He’s a Missionary Baptist, I believe, and he was a blues singer. He became a professional musician at some point.

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“I was playing MerleFest with him, and I told him this very long story about House’s funeral. He’s listening intently. At the end, he says, ‘I was at that funeral.’ It’s like, son of a bitch, save me the breath!” Albright says with a laugh.

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About halfway through our conversation, Albright’s wife, Wihad, appears in the doorway, carrying a plate of lemon poppyseed cookies and dates. As she refills Albright’s coffee, he tells me about the responsibility he feels to go see the places where the great Delta bluesmen are buried.

“My pal Roy Book Binder and Paul Jeremiah went halves on Pink Anderson’s headstone back in 1974,” he says. “Roy always complained that Jeremiah still owed him $25 for his half of the stone. Now they’re both dead. Whenever Roy played MerleFest, he would stop by Pink’s [headstone] and clean him up and say hello. I thought, well, I guess I gotta do that now.”

“Whenever I’m near somebody, I go,” he says. “I always have Windex and some paper towel. I clean them up nice. There’s only a couple that have escaped me.”