Betcha Can't Play This: Frantic Lydian Arpeggios by Elliot Klein

Here's a brand-new edition of Betcha Can't Play This featuring New York City guitarist Elliott Klein.

Try your hand at his "Frantic Lydian Arpeggios" (our title) lick below!

As with the other new-for-2014 "Betcha Can't Play This" videos, this is an expanded version of the usually brief "Betcha" videos on GuitarWorld.com.

Also, note that there are no tabs, since Klein explains key left- and right-hand techniques in the clip.

As always, good luck! We have more on the way!