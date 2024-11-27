Guitar lessons are an investment in your playing – these 6 Black Friday deals from Guitar Tricks, Fender Play and more will help you save cash and break through into 2025

Black Friday is most commonly a time to save cash on new hardware to enhance your rig – and we’re covering plenty of the best offers on our Black Friday guitar deals page – but it’s not all about hardware. In our experience, this time of year also represents the perfect opportunity to invest in your playing for the coming new year, with big discounts on a range of our highest-rated online guitar lessons services. Our team has tested a huge range of options and we have our go-to recommendations which cater to a range of abilities – some of which have Black Friday sales running right now.

But why should you pay to learn online when there are so many video lessons on YouTube? Sure, there’s loads of choice for free online, but in our experience YouTube can’t offer the lesson structure and tutor support that you get with a paid-for subscription. If you’re new to the instrument, it’s particularly important to be guided through those early stages so you don’t miss vital steps, gloss over key techniques or introduce bad habits into your playing.

An online lesson subscription will deliver all of the above via a slick interface and clear learning paths. Many of them also include lessons presented by famous faces and include the option to get direct feedback on your playing from a real tutor.

If this sounds like the best way to take your playing forward, check out these brilliant hand-picked Black Friday deals:

Guitar Tricks: $99 1-year subscription + $$$ of extras

This is the best deal you’ll see all year for online lessons, making now the perfect time to sign up for Guitar Tricks. For a limited time, you can get full access to their annual membership, plus hundreds of dollars in add-ons, for just $99. There’s plenty of material for beginners, but also valuable resources like songwriting toolkits, backing tracks, and theory charts for more advanced players all part of the bundle.

Fender Play: Get half off an annual plan

Fender is currently offering a huge 50% off an annual plan to all Guitar World readers, dropping the price from $149.99 to just $74.99 for the whole year – that's just over $4 per month for excellent beginner lessons. Add the code guitarworld50 at checkout to apply your discount.

Guitareo: One year of lessons for only $140

A one-year subscription to Guitareo would usually set you back $240, but this 41% saving drops the price by 100 bucks. For that you get access to some of the most entertaining, comprehensive and stylish online lessons around. If you want to try before you buy, Guitareo is currently offering a 30-day free trial to all Guitar World readers. This is the longest free trial available from any of our featured platforms.

TrueFire: Save 30% off an All-Access subscription

TrueFire has more lessons, tabs and jam tracks than you’ll ever realistically need (like, well over 50,000), along with a selection of well-respected teachers to learn from. We particularly like the slow-mo and looping features, where you can single out a tricky passage and have it repeated slowly until you nail it. Use the code GWTF30 at checkout to claim your discount.

JTC Guitar: Save 43% off an annual plan

If you’re well into your playing journey you’re probably seeking out online lessons with a little more meat on their bones than the often beginner to intermediate-focused platforms. JTC Guitar is the ideal option for you. It has a lean towards heavier styles, but if that’s your bag, the caliber of tutors on the books is impressive – Jeff Loomis, Gus G and Guthrie Govan all feature on the tutor roster. Their Black Friday deal delivers 43% off their excellent JTC+ annual subscription.

Til guitar lessons: $20 off your first lesson

Til is a platform that pairs players with professional guitar tutors, giving you personalized guitar tuition that can match your ability and playing style. Packed to the rafters with professional guitar players to teach you everything from playing technique to music theory, you can also take part in group lessons with your peers, great for getting feedback on your technique and ear.