Chords: The Wallflowers "6th Avenue Heartache"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "6th Avenue Heartache" by The Wallflowers, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com.

Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab.

For official tabs, be sure to visit alfred.com.

Artist: The Wallflowers

Song: "6th Avenue Heartache”

Album: Bringing Down the Horse

intro:

F C G Bb F C G Bb

verse I:

F C G

Bb

Sirens ring. shots rang out. A stranger cries screams out loud.

F C G

I had my world strapped against my back. I held my hands

Bb

never knew how to act.

chorus:

F

Well the same black line that was drawn on you

C G

was drawn on me and now its drawn me in.

Bb

6th avenue heartache

Solo: F C G Bb

verse II:

F

_____? (your guess is as good as mine)

C G Bb

There was a homeless man. was singing a songs I knew complete

F C

On the steps alone his guitar in hand

G Bb

his 50 years he stood where he stands

chorus: 2x F C G Bb

Solo: F C G Bb

verse III:

F C

Walking home on those streets

G Bb

the river winds move my feet

F C

The subway steam like silhouettes in dreams

G Bb

Stood by me [stood by me] just like moonbeams

chorus: 2x F C G Bb

Solo: 2x F C G Bb

Verse IV:

F C

Look out the window. Down up on that street

G Bb

I am gone like at midnight words that mend

F

but I sit Here with six strings

C G

layed against that wall and all his things

Bb

they all look so small

F C

I got my fingers crossed on a shooting star

G Bb

just like me just moved -?-

chorus: F C G Bb (repeat)

F: x03211

C: x32010

G: 320033

Bb: 11333x