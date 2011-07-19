Chords: The Wallflowers "6th Avenue Heartache"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "6th Avenue Heartache" by The Wallflowers, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com.
Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab.
For official tabs, be sure to visit alfred.com.
Artist: The Wallflowers
Song: "6th Avenue Heartache”
Album: Bringing Down the Horse
intro:
F C G Bb F C G Bb
verse I:
F C G
Bb
Sirens ring. shots rang out. A stranger cries screams out loud.
F C G
I had my world strapped against my back. I held my hands
Bb
never knew how to act.
chorus:
F
Well the same black line that was drawn on you
C G
was drawn on me and now its drawn me in.
Bb
6th avenue heartache
Solo: F C G Bb
verse II:
F
_____? (your guess is as good as mine)
C G Bb
There was a homeless man. was singing a songs I knew complete
F C
On the steps alone his guitar in hand
G Bb
his 50 years he stood where he stands
chorus: 2x F C G Bb
Solo: F C G Bb
verse III:
F C
Walking home on those streets
G Bb
the river winds move my feet
F C
The subway steam like silhouettes in dreams
G Bb
Stood by me [stood by me] just like moonbeams
chorus: 2x F C G Bb
Solo: 2x F C G Bb
Verse IV:
F C
Look out the window. Down up on that street
G Bb
I am gone like at midnight words that mend
F
but I sit Here with six strings
C G
layed against that wall and all his things
Bb
they all look so small
F C
I got my fingers crossed on a shooting star
G Bb
just like me just moved -?-
chorus: F C G Bb (repeat)
F: x03211
C: x32010
G: 320033
Bb: 11333x