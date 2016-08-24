How to Become a Shred God

Do you want your name etched in stone among the other various shred lords like Jason Becker, John Petrucci, Vinnie Moore, Marty Friedman and Yngwie Malmsteen?

Well, this lesson is your first step to harnessing the power of shred and using it to ascend beyond the limitations of humanity. That’s right—you can become a shred god. Put your meanest guitar face on, and let’s get to work.

While the road to shred immortality is long and tumultuous, there will never be a substitute for a consistent, disciplined practice regimen. The key is to entice yourself to enjoy these many practice sessions through the use of backing tracks and genuinely tasty exercises. In other words, you want guitar exercises that don’t suck.

In the exercise below, you’ll train all the vital elements of shred guitar wizardry: aggressive tone, alternate-picking and legato gymnastics, screaming harmonics, and most importantly, a confident attitude. All these things and more make up the sound and spirit of a shred god.

Shred God Exercise

The best way to learn any new lick, especially quick ones like these, is to break the beast into pieces and attack it in sections. Since we’re merely descending through the B Aeolian mode, your ear will aid you in finding the familiar notes as you begin to increase your speed between each position shift.

By the way, if this sound is too “over the top” and causes anger to boil inside you, or if you’re certain guitar playing is all about a “less is more” approach… you can leave. Seriously, there’s the door behind you. Don’t let it hit you in the ass on your way out.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.