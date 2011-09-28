Quick Lick: Megadeth - "Hangar 18"

In Quick Licks, we'll be bringing you short, bite-sized video lessons that show you how to play classic riffs from your favorite songs.

In the following video, Guitar World's Jimmy Brown shows you how to play the intro riff to "Hangar 18" from Megadeth's 1990 album, Rust In Peace.

Just a reminder that Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is currently featured -- along with members of Slayer, Anthrax and Metallica -- on the cover of the November issue of Guitar World. You can pick up your copy on newsstands now, or buy it in our online store.