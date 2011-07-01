Tabs: The Beatles "Can't Buy Me Love"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Artist: The Beatles
Song: "Can't Buy Me Love”
Album: A Hard Day's Night
Can't buy me love, love
Can't buy me love
I'll buy you a diamond ring, my friend,
If it makes you feel alright
I'll get you anything, my friend,
If it makes you feel alright
'Cause I don't care too much for money,
Money can't buy me love
I'll give you all I got to give
If you say you love me too
I may not have a lot to give,
But what I got I'll give to you
I don't care too much for money,
Money can't buy me love
Can't buy me love, everybody tells me so
Can't buy me love, no no no, no
Say you don't need no diamond ring
And I'll be satisfied
Tell me that you want that kind of thing
That money just can't buy
I don't care too much for money,
Money can't buy me love
Em
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ----0-|
B|---------------------------|-------------------------0-|
G|---------------------------|-------------------------0-|
D|---------------------------|-------------------------2-|
A|---------------------------|-------------------------2-|
E|---------------------------|-------------------------0-|
Can't buy me love
Am
e|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0---0-|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0-----|
B|0------0------0---0--0---0-|1------1------1---1--1-----|
G|0------0------0---0--0---0-|2------2------2---2--2-----|
D|2------2------2---2--2---2-|2------2------2---2--2-----|
A|2------2------2---2--2---2-|0------0------0---0--0-----|
E|0------0------0---0--0---0-|---------------------------|
Love
e|7----- ---7-- ------ ------|5----- ---5-- ------ ------|
B|8---------8----------------|5---------5----------------|
G|9---------9----------------|5---------5----------------|
D|9---------9----------------|7---------7----------------|
A|7---------7----------------|7---------7----------------|
E|---------------------------|5---------5----------------|
Em Am
e|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0---0-|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0-----|
B|0------0------0---0--0---0-|1------1------1---1--1-----|
G|0------0------0---0--0---0-|2------2------2---2--2-----|
D|2------2------2---2--2---2-|2------2------2---2--2-----|
A|2------2------2---2--2---2-|0------0------0---0--0-----|
E|0------0------0---0--0---0-|---------------------------|
Can't buy me love
e|7----- ---7-- ------ ------|5----- ---5-- ------ ------|
B|8---------8----------------|5---------5----------------|
G|9---------9----------------|5---------5----------------|
D|9---------9----------------|7---------7----------------|
A|7---------7----------------|7---------7----------------|
E|---------------------------|5---------5----------------|
Dm G6
e|5----- 5----- 5---5- 5-----|3----- 3----- 3---3- 3-----|
B|6------6------6---6--6-----|5------5------5---5--5-----|
G|7------7------7---7--7-----|4------4------4---4--4-----|
D|7------7------7---7--7-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|
A|5------5------5---5--5-----|5------5------5---5--5-----|
E|---------------------------|3------3------3---3--3-----|
I'll
e|5----- ---5-- ------ ------|3----- ---3-- ------ ------|
B|6---------6----------------|5---------5----------------|
G|7---------7----------------|4---------4----------------|
D|7---------7----------------|3---------3----------------|
A|5---------5----------------|5---------5----------------|
E|---------------------------|3---------3----------------|
00:09
C7
e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0-----|
B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|
G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|
D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2------2---2--2-----|
A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
buy you a diamond ring, my friend If it
e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0---0- ----0- 0-----|
B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1---1------1--1-----|
G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|
D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2---2------2--2-----|
A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
makes you feel I'll
allright
00:14
F7
e|1----- 1----- 1----- 1-----|1----- 1----- 1---1- 1-----|
B|4------4------4------4-----|4------4------4---4--4-----|
G|2------2------2------2-----|2------2------2---2--2-----|
D|1------1------1------1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|
A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|
E|1------1------1------1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|
get you anything, my friend If it
C7
e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0---0- ----0- 0-----|
B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1---1------1--1-----|
G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|
D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2---2------2--2-----|
A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
makes you feel 'cause
allright
00:20
G F
e|3----- 3----- 3----- 3-----|1----- ------ ------ ------|
B|3------3------3------3-----|1--------------------------|
G|4------4------4------4-----|2--------------------------|
D|5------5------5------5-----|3--------------------------|
A|5------5------5------5-----|3--------------------------|
E|3------3------3------3-----|1--------------------------|
I don't care too much for
money
C7
e|1----- 1----- 1---1- 1-----|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|1------1------1---1--1-----|1------1------1------1-----|
G|2------2------2---2--2-----|3------3------3------3-----|
D|3------3------3---3--3-----|2------2------2------2-----|
A|3------3------3---3--3-----|3------3------3------3-----|
E|1------1------1---1--1-----|---------------------------|
Money can't buy me, love I'll
00:25
e|0----- 0---0- 0---0- 0-----|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|
B|1------1---1--1---1--1-----|1------1------1------1-----|
G|3------3---3--3---3--3-----|3------3------3------3-----|
D|2------2---2--2---2--2-----|2------2------2------2-----|
A|3------3---3--3---3--3-----|3------3------3------3-----|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
give you all I've got to give If you
e|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0-----|0----- 0----- ----0- 0-----|
B|1------1------1---1--1-----|1------1----------1--1-----|
G|3------3------3---3--3-----|3------3----------3--3-----|
D|2------2------2---2--2-----|2------2----------2--2-----|
A|3------3------3---3--3-----|3------3----------3--3-----|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
say you love too I
me
00:31
F7
e|1----- 1----- 1----- 1-----|1----- 1----- 1---1- 1-----|
B|4------4------4------4-----|4------4------4---4--4-----|
G|2------2------2------2-----|2------2------2---2--2-----|
D|1------1------1------1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|
A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|
E|1------1------1------1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|
may not have a lot to give but I've
what
C7
e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0---0- ----0- 0-----|
B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1---1------1--1-----|
G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|
D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2---2------2--2-----|
A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
got I'll give to you I
00:36
G F
e|3----- 3----- 3----- 3-----|1----- ------ ------ ------|
B|3------3------3------3-----|1--------------------------|
G|4------4------4------4-----|2--------------------------|
D|5------5------5------5-----|3--------------------------|
A|5------5------5------5-----|3--------------------------|
E|3------3------3------3-----|1--------------------------|
don't care too much for money
C7
e|1----- 1----- 1---1- 1-----|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|1------1------1---1--1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|
G|2------2------2---2--2-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|
D|3------3------3---3--3-----|2------2------2---2--2-----|
A|3------3------3---3--3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|
E|1------1------1---1--1-----|---------------------------|
Money can't buy me, love Can't buy me love
00:42
Em Am
e|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0---0-|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0-----|
B|0------0------0---0--0---0-|1------1------1---1--1-----|
G|0------0------0---0--0---0-|2------2------2---2--2-----|
D|2------2------2---2--2---2-|2------2------2---2--2-----|
A|2------2------2---2--2---2-|0------0------0---0--0-----|
E|0------0------0---0--0---0-|---------------------------|
everybody
e|7----- ---7-- ------ ------|5----- ---5-- ------ ------|
B|8---------8----------------|5---------5----------------|
G|9---------9----------------|5---------5----------------|
D|9---------9----------------|7---------7----------------|
A|7---------7----------------|7---------7----------------|
E|---------------------------|5---------5----------------|
C7 Em
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ----0-|
B|1------1------1---1--1---1-|1------1------1---1--1---0-|
G|3------3------3---3--3---3-|3------3------3---3--3---0-|
D|2------2------2---2--2---2-|2------2------2---2------2-|
A|3------3------3---3--3---3-|3------3------3---3--3---2-|
E|---------------------------|-------------------------0-|
tells me so Can't buy me love
00:48
Am
e|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0---0-|0----- 0---0- 0---0- 0-----|
B|0------0------0---0--0---0-|1------1---1--1---1--1-----|
G|0------0------0---0--0---0-|2------2---2--2---2--2-----|
D|2------2------2---2--2---2-|2------2---2--2---2--2-----|
A|2------2------2---2--2---2-|0------0---0--0---0--0-----|
E|0------0------0---0--0---0-|---------------------------|
e|7----- ---7-- ------ ------|5----- ---5-- ------ ------|
B|8---------8----------------|5---------5----------------|
G|9---------9----------------|5---------5----------------|
D|9---------9----------------|7---------7----------------|
A|7---------7----------------|7---------7----------------|
E|---------------------------|5---------5----------------|
Dm G6
e|5----- 5----- 5---5- 5-----|3----- 3----- 3---3- 3-----|
B|6------6------6---6--6-----|5------5------5---5--5-----|
G|7------7------7---7--7-----|4------4------4---4--4-----|
D|7------7------7---7--7-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|
A|5------5------5---5--5-----|5------5------5---5--5-----|
E|---------------------------|3------3------3---3--3-----|
No, no, no, no Say
e|5----- ---5-- ------ ------|3----- ---3-- ------ ------|
B|6---------6----------------|5---------5----------------|
G|7---------7----------------|4---------4----------------|
D|7---------7----------------|3---------3----------------|
A|5---------5----------------|5---------5----------------|
E|---------------------------|3---------3----------------|
00:53
C7
e|0----- 0---0- 0----- 0---0-|0---0- 0---0- 0---0- 0---0-|
B|1------1---1--1------1---1-|1---1--1---1--1---1--1---1-|
G|3------3---3--3------3---3-|3---3--3---3--3---3--3---3-|
D|2------2---2--2------2---2-|2---2--2---2--2---2--2---2-|
A|3------3---3--3------3---3-|3---3--3---3--3---3--3---3-|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
don't need no diamond ring and
you
e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0---0- ----0- 0-----|
B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1---1------1--1-----|
G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|
D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2---2------2--2-----|
A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
I'll be satisfied Tell
00:59
F7
e|1----- 1----- 1----- 1-----|1----- 1---1- 1---1- 1-----|
B|4------4------4------4-----|4------4---4--4---4--4-----|
G|2------2------2------2-----|2------2---2--2---2--2-----|
D|1------1------1------1-----|1------1---1--1---1--1-----|
A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3--3---3--3-----|
E|1------1------1------1-----|1------1---1--1---1--1-----|
me that want that kind things that
you of
C7
e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0---0- ----0- 0-----|
B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1---1------1--1-----|
G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|
D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2---2------2--2-----|
A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
money just can't buy I
01:05
G F
e|3----- 3---3- 3----- 3-----|1----- ------ ------ ------|
B|3------3---3--3------3-----|1--------------------------|
G|4------4---4--4------4-----|2--------------------------|
D|5------5---5--5------5-----|3--------------------------|
A|5------5---5--5------5-----|3--------------------------|
E|3------3---3--3------3-----|1--------------------------|
don't care too much for money
C7
e|1----- 1----- 1---1- 1-----|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|1------1------1---1--1-----|1------1---1--1------1---1-|
G|2------2------2---2--2-----|3------3---3--3------3---3-|
D|3------3------3---3--3-----|2------2---2--2------2---2-|
A|3------3------3---3--3-----|3------3---3--3------3---3-|
E|1------1------1---1--1-----|---------------------------|
Money can't buy me, love
SOLO
e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0---0-|
B|1------1------1------1---1-|
G|3------3------3------3---3-|
D|2------2------2------2---2-|
A|3------3------3------3---3-|
E|---------------------------|
e|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|---------------------------|
G|---------------------8-----|
D|------------------10-------|
A|---------------------------|
E|---------------------------|
01:12
e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0-----|
B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|
G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|
D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2------2---2--2-----|
A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|---------------------------|---------------------------|
G|10B12---------10B12--------|10B12------12R10--8------8-|
D|---------------------------|---------------------10----|
A|---------------------------|---------------------------|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0-----|
B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|
G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|
D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2------2---2--2-----|
A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|
E|---------------------------|---------------------------|
e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|
B|---------------------------|---------------------------|
G|10B12---------10B12---10B12R10--8----------------------|
D|---------------------------|-------10--8---------------|
A|---------------------------|--------------10--8--------|
E|---------------------------|---------------------11----|
01:17