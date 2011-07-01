Tabs: The Beatles "Can't Buy Me Love"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Artist: The Beatles

Song: "Can't Buy Me Love”

Album: A Hard Day's Night

Can't buy me love, love

Can't buy me love

I'll buy you a diamond ring, my friend,

If it makes you feel alright

I'll get you anything, my friend,

If it makes you feel alright

'Cause I don't care too much for money,

Money can't buy me love

I'll give you all I got to give

If you say you love me too

I may not have a lot to give,

But what I got I'll give to you

I don't care too much for money,

Money can't buy me love

Can't buy me love, everybody tells me so

Can't buy me love, no no no, no

Say you don't need no diamond ring

And I'll be satisfied

Tell me that you want that kind of thing

That money just can't buy

I don't care too much for money,

Money can't buy me love

Em

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ----0-|

B|---------------------------|-------------------------0-|

G|---------------------------|-------------------------0-|

D|---------------------------|-------------------------2-|

A|---------------------------|-------------------------2-|

E|---------------------------|-------------------------0-|

Can't buy me love

Am

e|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0---0-|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0-----|

B|0------0------0---0--0---0-|1------1------1---1--1-----|

G|0------0------0---0--0---0-|2------2------2---2--2-----|

D|2------2------2---2--2---2-|2------2------2---2--2-----|

A|2------2------2---2--2---2-|0------0------0---0--0-----|

E|0------0------0---0--0---0-|---------------------------|

Love

e|7----- ---7-- ------ ------|5----- ---5-- ------ ------|

B|8---------8----------------|5---------5----------------|

G|9---------9----------------|5---------5----------------|

D|9---------9----------------|7---------7----------------|

A|7---------7----------------|7---------7----------------|

E|---------------------------|5---------5----------------|

Em Am

e|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0---0-|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0-----|

B|0------0------0---0--0---0-|1------1------1---1--1-----|

G|0------0------0---0--0---0-|2------2------2---2--2-----|

D|2------2------2---2--2---2-|2------2------2---2--2-----|

A|2------2------2---2--2---2-|0------0------0---0--0-----|

E|0------0------0---0--0---0-|---------------------------|

Can't buy me love

e|7----- ---7-- ------ ------|5----- ---5-- ------ ------|

B|8---------8----------------|5---------5----------------|

G|9---------9----------------|5---------5----------------|

D|9---------9----------------|7---------7----------------|

A|7---------7----------------|7---------7----------------|

E|---------------------------|5---------5----------------|

Dm G6

e|5----- 5----- 5---5- 5-----|3----- 3----- 3---3- 3-----|

B|6------6------6---6--6-----|5------5------5---5--5-----|

G|7------7------7---7--7-----|4------4------4---4--4-----|

D|7------7------7---7--7-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|

A|5------5------5---5--5-----|5------5------5---5--5-----|

E|---------------------------|3------3------3---3--3-----|

I'll

e|5----- ---5-- ------ ------|3----- ---3-- ------ ------|

B|6---------6----------------|5---------5----------------|

G|7---------7----------------|4---------4----------------|

D|7---------7----------------|3---------3----------------|

A|5---------5----------------|5---------5----------------|

E|---------------------------|3---------3----------------|

00:09

C7

e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0-----|

B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|

G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|

D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2------2---2--2-----|

A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

buy you a diamond ring, my friend If it

e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0---0- ----0- 0-----|

B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1---1------1--1-----|

G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|

D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2---2------2--2-----|

A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

makes you feel I'll

allright

00:14

F7

e|1----- 1----- 1----- 1-----|1----- 1----- 1---1- 1-----|

B|4------4------4------4-----|4------4------4---4--4-----|

G|2------2------2------2-----|2------2------2---2--2-----|

D|1------1------1------1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|

A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|

E|1------1------1------1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|

get you anything, my friend If it

C7

e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0---0- ----0- 0-----|

B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1---1------1--1-----|

G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|

D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2---2------2--2-----|

A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

makes you feel 'cause

allright

00:20

G F

e|3----- 3----- 3----- 3-----|1----- ------ ------ ------|

B|3------3------3------3-----|1--------------------------|

G|4------4------4------4-----|2--------------------------|

D|5------5------5------5-----|3--------------------------|

A|5------5------5------5-----|3--------------------------|

E|3------3------3------3-----|1--------------------------|

I don't care too much for

money

C7

e|1----- 1----- 1---1- 1-----|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|1------1------1---1--1-----|1------1------1------1-----|

G|2------2------2---2--2-----|3------3------3------3-----|

D|3------3------3---3--3-----|2------2------2------2-----|

A|3------3------3---3--3-----|3------3------3------3-----|

E|1------1------1---1--1-----|---------------------------|

Money can't buy me, love I'll

00:25

e|0----- 0---0- 0---0- 0-----|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|

B|1------1---1--1---1--1-----|1------1------1------1-----|

G|3------3---3--3---3--3-----|3------3------3------3-----|

D|2------2---2--2---2--2-----|2------2------2------2-----|

A|3------3---3--3---3--3-----|3------3------3------3-----|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

give you all I've got to give If you

e|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0-----|0----- 0----- ----0- 0-----|

B|1------1------1---1--1-----|1------1----------1--1-----|

G|3------3------3---3--3-----|3------3----------3--3-----|

D|2------2------2---2--2-----|2------2----------2--2-----|

A|3------3------3---3--3-----|3------3----------3--3-----|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

say you love too I

me

00:31

F7

e|1----- 1----- 1----- 1-----|1----- 1----- 1---1- 1-----|

B|4------4------4------4-----|4------4------4---4--4-----|

G|2------2------2------2-----|2------2------2---2--2-----|

D|1------1------1------1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|

A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|

E|1------1------1------1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|

may not have a lot to give but I've

what

C7

e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0---0- ----0- 0-----|

B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1---1------1--1-----|

G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|

D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2---2------2--2-----|

A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

got I'll give to you I

00:36

G F

e|3----- 3----- 3----- 3-----|1----- ------ ------ ------|

B|3------3------3------3-----|1--------------------------|

G|4------4------4------4-----|2--------------------------|

D|5------5------5------5-----|3--------------------------|

A|5------5------5------5-----|3--------------------------|

E|3------3------3------3-----|1--------------------------|

don't care too much for money

C7

e|1----- 1----- 1---1- 1-----|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|1------1------1---1--1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|

G|2------2------2---2--2-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|

D|3------3------3---3--3-----|2------2------2---2--2-----|

A|3------3------3---3--3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|

E|1------1------1---1--1-----|---------------------------|

Money can't buy me, love Can't buy me love

00:42

Em Am

e|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0---0-|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0-----|

B|0------0------0---0--0---0-|1------1------1---1--1-----|

G|0------0------0---0--0---0-|2------2------2---2--2-----|

D|2------2------2---2--2---2-|2------2------2---2--2-----|

A|2------2------2---2--2---2-|0------0------0---0--0-----|

E|0------0------0---0--0---0-|---------------------------|

everybody

e|7----- ---7-- ------ ------|5----- ---5-- ------ ------|

B|8---------8----------------|5---------5----------------|

G|9---------9----------------|5---------5----------------|

D|9---------9----------------|7---------7----------------|

A|7---------7----------------|7---------7----------------|

E|---------------------------|5---------5----------------|

C7 Em

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ----0-|

B|1------1------1---1--1---1-|1------1------1---1--1---0-|

G|3------3------3---3--3---3-|3------3------3---3--3---0-|

D|2------2------2---2--2---2-|2------2------2---2------2-|

A|3------3------3---3--3---3-|3------3------3---3--3---2-|

E|---------------------------|-------------------------0-|

tells me so Can't buy me love

00:48

Am

e|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0---0-|0----- 0---0- 0---0- 0-----|

B|0------0------0---0--0---0-|1------1---1--1---1--1-----|

G|0------0------0---0--0---0-|2------2---2--2---2--2-----|

D|2------2------2---2--2---2-|2------2---2--2---2--2-----|

A|2------2------2---2--2---2-|0------0---0--0---0--0-----|

E|0------0------0---0--0---0-|---------------------------|

e|7----- ---7-- ------ ------|5----- ---5-- ------ ------|

B|8---------8----------------|5---------5----------------|

G|9---------9----------------|5---------5----------------|

D|9---------9----------------|7---------7----------------|

A|7---------7----------------|7---------7----------------|

E|---------------------------|5---------5----------------|

Dm G6

e|5----- 5----- 5---5- 5-----|3----- 3----- 3---3- 3-----|

B|6------6------6---6--6-----|5------5------5---5--5-----|

G|7------7------7---7--7-----|4------4------4---4--4-----|

D|7------7------7---7--7-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|

A|5------5------5---5--5-----|5------5------5---5--5-----|

E|---------------------------|3------3------3---3--3-----|

No, no, no, no Say

e|5----- ---5-- ------ ------|3----- ---3-- ------ ------|

B|6---------6----------------|5---------5----------------|

G|7---------7----------------|4---------4----------------|

D|7---------7----------------|3---------3----------------|

A|5---------5----------------|5---------5----------------|

E|---------------------------|3---------3----------------|

00:53

C7

e|0----- 0---0- 0----- 0---0-|0---0- 0---0- 0---0- 0---0-|

B|1------1---1--1------1---1-|1---1--1---1--1---1--1---1-|

G|3------3---3--3------3---3-|3---3--3---3--3---3--3---3-|

D|2------2---2--2------2---2-|2---2--2---2--2---2--2---2-|

A|3------3---3--3------3---3-|3---3--3---3--3---3--3---3-|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

don't need no diamond ring and

you

e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0---0- ----0- 0-----|

B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1---1------1--1-----|

G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|

D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2---2------2--2-----|

A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

I'll be satisfied Tell

00:59

F7

e|1----- 1----- 1----- 1-----|1----- 1---1- 1---1- 1-----|

B|4------4------4------4-----|4------4---4--4---4--4-----|

G|2------2------2------2-----|2------2---2--2---2--2-----|

D|1------1------1------1-----|1------1---1--1---1--1-----|

A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3--3---3--3-----|

E|1------1------1------1-----|1------1---1--1---1--1-----|

me that want that kind things that

you of

C7

e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0---0- ----0- 0-----|

B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1---1------1--1-----|

G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|

D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2---2------2--2-----|

A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3---3------3--3-----|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

money just can't buy I

01:05

G F

e|3----- 3---3- 3----- 3-----|1----- ------ ------ ------|

B|3------3---3--3------3-----|1--------------------------|

G|4------4---4--4------4-----|2--------------------------|

D|5------5---5--5------5-----|3--------------------------|

A|5------5---5--5------5-----|3--------------------------|

E|3------3---3--3------3-----|1--------------------------|

don't care too much for money

C7

e|1----- 1----- 1---1- 1-----|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|1------1------1---1--1-----|1------1---1--1------1---1-|

G|2------2------2---2--2-----|3------3---3--3------3---3-|

D|3------3------3---3--3-----|2------2---2--2------2---2-|

A|3------3------3---3--3-----|3------3---3--3------3---3-|

E|1------1------1---1--1-----|---------------------------|

Money can't buy me, love

SOLO

e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0---0-|

B|1------1------1------1---1-|

G|3------3------3------3---3-|

D|2------2------2------2---2-|

A|3------3------3------3---3-|

E|---------------------------|

e|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|---------------------------|

G|---------------------8-----|

D|------------------10-------|

A|---------------------------|

E|---------------------------|

01:12

e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0-----|

B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|

G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|

D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2------2---2--2-----|

A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|---------------------------|---------------------------|

G|10B12---------10B12--------|10B12------12R10--8------8-|

D|---------------------------|---------------------10----|

A|---------------------------|---------------------------|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

e|0----- 0----- 0----- 0-----|0----- 0----- 0---0- 0-----|

B|1------1------1------1-----|1------1------1---1--1-----|

G|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|

D|2------2------2------2-----|2------2------2---2--2-----|

A|3------3------3------3-----|3------3------3---3--3-----|

E|---------------------------|---------------------------|

e|------ ------ ------ ------|------ ------ ------ ------|

B|---------------------------|---------------------------|

G|10B12---------10B12---10B12R10--8----------------------|

D|---------------------------|-------10--8---------------|

A|---------------------------|--------------10--8--------|

E|---------------------------|---------------------11----|

01:17